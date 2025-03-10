Photo Gallery: COD Men’s Volleyball Claims Victory in Scrimmage Match

On March 4 the COD men’s volleyball team played a scrimmage against Benedictine College. The match was originally scheduled to be an official regular season game, but was changed to a scrimmage game for unknown reasons about an hour before the game started.

COD went on to win the game 3-0 with the sets score being 27-25, 25-19 and 25-20. COD in the first set were down by a 4+ point margin until midway through, when the Chaps made a great comeback to win the set. The Chaps carried that energy into the second and third sets when they never gave up the lead.

The Chaparrals next home game is against Bryant & Stratton College (7-9) on March 14, at 6pm.