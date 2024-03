For the first time in the College of DuPage athletic program’s history, the College of DuPage men’s lacrosse team took the field on Mar. 11 against nine-time national champions Herkimer County Community College. With the help of sophomore midfielder Josh Kubicki’s seven goals contribution and the team’s eight total assists performance, the Chaparrals defeated the HCCC Generals 17-10 to start this season with a win.

