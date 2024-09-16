College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

Photo Gallery: COD Cross Country Triumphs at Spartan Classic

The Chaps swipes third place in both the men and women divisions from the Northwestern Medicine Course.
Rachel Wagner, Photographer
September 16, 2024

The men and women’s cross country teams traveled to Northwestern Medicine Cross Country Course in Geneva Ill. to compete in the Spartan Classic on Sept. 14. The women competed on the six-kilometer course and the men competed on the eight-kilometer course.

On the women’s side, sophomore Carmen Solis finished third overall with a time of 25:11.80. Freshman Brianna Pelligrini placed 21 with a time of 27:37.40. Freshman Maureen Bluemle and sophomore Alexandra Abood finished 26 and 27, running 28:07.10 and 28:08.80 respectively. Freshman Samantha Blankenship placed 41, running 30:44.40. The Chaparrals took third out of six teams, with 89 points.

On the men’s side, sophomore Kevin Diederich led the way for the Chaparrals, finishing 15 with a time of 26:48.70. Freshman Miguel Capulin placed 29 with a time of 27:50.60. Freshman Jack Schultz placed 32 with a time of 28:20.40. Freshman Roman Navarez placed 42 with a time of 29:00.70 and freshman David Aviles rounded out the top five with a time of 29:38.50. The men’s team placed third out of nine teams with 83 points. They finished behind Aurora University who totaled 80 points and North Central College who totaled 15.

The cross-country teams will compete in the Midwest Invite in Bourbonnais Ill on Sept. 20.

AF8A3033
Rachel Wagner
The women's cross country team cheers before the start of the race.
