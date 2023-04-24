Photo Gallery: Chaparral Track and Field at Wheaton Invite

Gallery | 9 Photos Rachel Wagner Freshman Sheldon Powell competes in the steeplechase with a time of 10:28.78 seconds. He placed third in the event.

COD’s track and field team competed at the Wheaton Invite hosted by Wheaton College from April 14 to April 15. The men’s team tied for fourth place with 39 points and the women’s team did not place.

Several COD athletes are the national leaders in division three, including sophomore Lillian Buzani in the 1500-meter run, freshman Patty Karpiesiuk in the pole vault, freshman Noah Mack in the 100-meter and 200-meter run, freshman Jack Sauder in the pole vault, freshman Graham McAninch in the 400 hurdles, freshman Sheldon Powell in the 3000-meter steeplechase, freshman Alexander Mendez, sophomore Derek Erdman, freshman Randy Almarales and McAninch in the 4×400 relay.