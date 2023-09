Gallery • 12 Photos Rachel Wagner Freshman forward Erwin Morales jumps over the Governors State goalie.

Chaparral’s Men’s Soccer had their first home game this season against Governors State JV on Aug. 27. The Chaps recorded 22 shots on goal while Governors State only had 10. Regardless, COD tied with the Jaguars, leaving their record after the game 0-1-1.

