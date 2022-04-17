OPINION | Letter to the Editor: Conservatives are the True Minority on College Campuses

A friend and I were recently on campus passing out flyers on LGBT issues. Our flyers objectively presented reasons why many decent, moral people view homosexual activity as immoral, relatively unhealthy, and financially costly to society. A number of students, instead of debating the issues like civil people, were intolerant and insulting. But should we be surprised by this? Unfortunately, no, because many colleges have allowed a hostile atmosphere towards conservatives and conservative speech to develop.

Heaven forbid that we have some differing views, like Republican or conservative views, on a school campus! No! Everybody must goose-steppingly conform to political correctness! No differing views allowed! You are only allowed to think and believe and say what the politically correct crowd approves of! Not!

Things have gotten so bad that pro-life people and college Republicans, for examples, may not feel safe on many college campuses because some of them have been bullied, harassed, and even threatened by intolerant, fascistic liberals.

And many schools in this country have been discriminating against conservatives and conservative speech for years, like by implementing bizarre, totalitarian, Orwellian “speech codes.” (For example, according to warped politically correct speech codes it’s okay to call decent moral conservatives “homophobes” and “bigots” and “haters,” etc. That’s not so-called “hate speech.” But it’s not okay to call homosexuals “heterophobes” and “haters.” The latter is considered so-called “hate speech” and will get you in a lot of trouble with liberally biased administrators.)

The legal group Foundation for Individual Rights in Education, which defends conservative teachers and students who have been discriminated against by liberal bigots on various school campuses, could provide you with a lengthy list of such cases. The civil rights of conservatives are under attack by liberal bigots on many school campuses. (You don’t hear about all this discrimination by liberal bigots because the liberal “fake news” media don’t want you to know.)

And it’s no big secret many teachers are liberal, especially on college campuses. Hopefully students are aware of the one-sided, liberal propaganda they are manipulatively being exposed to. (And hopefully they are aware that they and their parents are essentially paying for liberal indoctrination in many cases, and are being cheated out of a proper education.) But I fear they are not.

I wish students could see how they are being manipulated and played by the corrupt liberal establishment, especially the liberal entertainment industry and the liberal “fake news” media—which are trying to impose their bizarre liberal prejudices on everyone. If students could see it, I don’t think they’d be happy about it. They need to wake up.

It would be nice to see students pushing for intellectual diversity at their schools, and maybe even affirmative action for hiring a true minority on school campuses: conservative teachers. Until that happens, liberal teachers and administrators will feel free to continue to try to take advantage of their students, to indoctrinate them instead of educate them in order to impose their questionable values on them. That needs to change.

Sincerely, Wayne Lela of H.O.M.E.