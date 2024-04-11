Men’s Soccer Opens Spring Campaign with Draw

The College of DuPage men’s soccer team began their spring season campaign with a 1-1 draw against South Suburban College on a rainy morning on April 7. The Chaparrals’ goal contribution during the friendly match came off a rocket shot from Archie Murphy’s freekick outside the penalty area.

Murphy finished the game with one goal and continued to display his field awareness and free-kick ability during the first game of the spring season. Murphy, a freshman forward, will be transferring this upcoming fall season to play in New York for Roberts Wesleyan University.

“I knew I was going to [score] the moment the freekick was given,” said Murphy. “I thought I could give myself a good chance, and it feels nice to score a freekick like that. Me and my family are very happy about [the transfer] to New York, and I’m thankful to the players and coaches here. Coming in as an international [player], it’s always nervous coming in not knowing anyone, but the coaches and players have helped me so much.”

Head men’s soccer coach Zac Ludwig was pleased with the performance of the men’s soccer program going into their spring season.

“It’s a good start, but I thought the guys were solving some problems, and we’re trying some new things tactically,” said Ludwig. “They worked well together to solve problems and create changes. Everything now is just early preparation for the fall season, which matters the most. This is a chance for guys to prove themselves and show us what they can do.”

Freshman defender Julio Blanco played a major role in maintaining COD’s backline during the match and made crucial tackles to avoid dangerous shots on goal. Blanco will be transferring to Sterling College to play soccer for the upcoming fall season.

“COD is just a great school and has all the resources that athletes want and the coaches always [keep up] on your grades and personality,” Blanco said. “It was a good game, and it was great for the team to manage the game. I’m thankful to be able to play the game and we [as a team] did well.”

South Suburban College’s goal came from a sudden counterattack, which opened up the middle of the field to allow a midfielder to hit a 20-yard shot outside of the box to tie the game 1-1.

COD center midfielder Alexin Hernandez’s performance allowed COD to maintain possession and control the middle of the pitch. Hernandez suffered a broken collarbone injury before the beginning of this fall season and looks forward to showcasing his talents during his comeback season this upcoming fall.

“For the first [spring] game, I don’t think we did bad, but our team had good chemistry,” said Hernandez. “We’re just unlucky that [SSC’s] goal came off an error, and I’m proud of our performance. Since I haven’t played in a year, this was my first game back, and it felt good being back on the pitch. Since I was named captain before the season, I felt bad and felt as if I let the team down. Now coming back, I feel great and motivated to win nationals and regionals for the team.”

The Chaparrals will go against Kishwaukee/Indiana NW on April 14 at 10 a.m. at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium for their second spring game.