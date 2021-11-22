Marilyn Manson Allegations Update

Recent information from “Rolling Stone” details even more horrific counts of abuse along with Jane Doe’s case being set in motion.

Warning. Explicit Content

Recent findings from a newly published article from Rolling Stone titled “Marilyn Manson: The Monster Hiding in Plain Sight” gives readers an in-depth account of the investigation following a nine-month journey with the help of more than 55 sources, containing testimonies told by associates, friends, and fans alike. One source detailed an apartment the musician once had that contained a cramped, glass-enclosed room originally used as a recording booth, which eventually became “the bad girls’ room.” The room was said to be a sort of solitary confinement cell where Manson would allegedly psychologically torture women.

According to an interview Manson conducted with an unknown magazine in 2012, he stated, “If anyone’s bad, I can lock them in it, and it’s soundproof.” Smithline told Rolling Stone that, “Even if I was screaming, no one would hear me.” “First you fight, and he enjoys the struggle. I learned to not fight it, because that was giving him what he wanted. I just went somewhere else in my head.”

The article mentioned that the rest of his apartment was decorated with blood, swastikas, and clipped pictures from porno mags. Other reports detailed Manson allegedly throwing tantrums anytime anyone turned the thermostat above 65 degrees.

Alongside the newly published Rolling Stone article, Jane Doe’s lawsuit could finally be heading in an uncertain but promising direction. Doe is finally receiving another shot in pursuing her case after being dismissed by L.A. County Superior Court Judge Gregory Keosian. But the dismissal was eventually overridden, with Doe submitting a complaint stating that she “repressed the memories relating to the abuse until February of 2021,” according to Loudwire.

In response to the newly set court date set for Oct. 3, 2023, Manson’s defense lawyer, Stephen D. Rothschild, stated that the singer was open to settlement discussions with the former girlfriend.

“There are other cases that are somewhat related, and so as things progress, we may decide that it’s best to have a global mediation. I don’t think that’s going to happen any time soon, but it is in the cards”

With Doe’s trial set for late 2023, one can only wonder how far the process could be heading for the three others that await the shock rocker’s path as he must come to face the potential consequences that could further end his career and livelihood. Only time and the multiple trials ahead, will determine an outcome.

Goth/shock rocker Marilyn Manson (a.k.a.Brian Warner) has faced a year of serious allegations from multiple women, involving cases of sexual assault, misconduct, battery, and rape. The allegations were first set in motion back in February when former fiancee and actress Evan Rachel Wood identified Manson as her abuser on social media. Alongside Wood, actress Charlyne Yi accused the singer of making sexually abusive and racially insensitive marks towards her, according to a timeline of the situation provided by Loudwire. But soon after Wood’s announcement, others stepped forward, such as Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco and model Ashley Morgan Smithline, who were all involved with the singer both romantically and intimately at one point throughout his career.

These allegations were eventually followed by dozens of accusations from multiple women including former assistant Ashley Walters and musician Jane Doe as they both recalled numerous cases of abuse that left them and many others traumatized.

Bianco, Smithline, Walters and Doe have finally decided to fight back and take the battle to the courtroom, filing multiple lawsuits against the shock rocker, demanding that justice be served.

More on the story will be covered as it continues to progress.