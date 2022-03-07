Manson Strikes Back

On March 2 shock rocker Marilyn Manson (Brian Hugh Warner) filed a formal complaint against his former ex-fiancee and “Westworld” actress Evan Rachel Wood in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging fraud, conspiracy and defamation regarding the numerous allegations the antichrist superstar has received within the past year. Manson went public with the complaint in combating against what he and his lawyers perceive as distortions of reality in an attempt to destroy the career of a talented and highly successful figure in the entertainment industry.

The formal lawsuit, written by Manson’s lawyer “Howard King,” and published by the LA Times contains 28 pages of documentation against Wood and her mutually romantic partner and artist Ashley Gore (Illma Gore), accusing the two of falsifying sexual assault accusations in an attempt to destroy Manson’s career in the entertainment industry.

In the complaint obtained by Los Angeles Times, King alleges Wood and Gore hacked into the shock rocker’s computer and social media page alongside impersonating an FBI agent with intentions of forging and distributing fictitious letters of abuse. The lawsuit also alleges the women were provided checklists and scripts to prospective accusers highlighting specific acts of abuse they should claim against the musician, including one claim involving child pornography from an individual who was featured in one of his short films from the 90s.

According to tmz Manson denies the claim, stating that the woman featured in the film was 22 at the time, adding that Gore was well aware of this information further deciding to create a falsified tale regarding alleged child abuse.

According to the LA Times, King also alleges that the nonprofit “Phoenix Act” that aims in helping abused women seek justice created by Wood and Gore, was used as a cover for a money-making scheme against the shock rocker.

The third point of introduction in the lawsuit states that after their 10 year split, Wood never accused Manson of abuse until she met Gore, who is described in the complaint as a grifter who understood that an organized attack on Warner-spearheaded by Wood’s own fabricated revelation of rape and abuse could benefit them both. According to the lawsuit:

“With Gore’s help, Wood could be rebranded, from someone who ‘still might best be known for dating Marilyn Manson a decade ago,’ into an outspoken standard bearer for victims of domestic violence or sexual assault — thereby absolving her reputation for having a ‘wild past’ and her embarrassment for having been in a long-term relationship with Marilyn Manson.”

Manson took to social media on March 3 in response to the situation stating.

“There will come a time when I can share more about the events of the past year. Until then, I’m going to let the facts speak for themselves,” the post read.

In accordance with Manson’s legal pursuits against Wood the last paragraph of the introduction states.

“Wrongful conduct alleged herein has been invasive, harassing, defamatory, and otherwise injurious to Warner and his career, personal life and well-being. Accordingly, Warner has brought this action seeking general, special, and punitive damages against Wood and Gore in an amount to be determined at trial, and an injunction preventing their future wrongful conduct.”

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department eventually intervened in the case last year after the reports of alleged abuse went public with officers raiding the shock rocker’s residence back in November, seizing hard drives and other attainable evidence.

Manson and Woods’ former romantic relationship was between the years 2006 and 2010 when she was 19 and Manson was 37. The two were engaged in 2010 but separated in August of that year. According to the lawsuit, Wood said she was involved in a “healthy, loving, relationship. Adding, “This is who I am, and this is who I’ve always wanted to be, and I’m finally with somebody who lets me be who I want to be.”

Wood’s HBO Max documentary “Phoenix Rising” details the story of her career in the entertainment industry alongside her own alleged accounts of abuse when she was involved with Manson. The two-part documentary is set to be released on the streaming platform March 15 and 16.

Neither Wood currently has not commented about the complaint or the various allegations made against her.

Alongside Wood, allegations against Manson extend to a variety of women such as “Game of Thrones” star Esme Bianco, and former assistant Ashley Walters who have both filed lawsuits against the shock rocker involving cases of sexual assault, misconduct, abuse, and battery.

28-Page formal complaint from Howard King obtained via Google Drive:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1LloIWMJrefKSGZ_pfErcaOggmVIYckrd/view

Additional Sources:

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/music/story/2022-03-02/marilyn-manson-sues-evan-rachel-wood-fraud-lawsuit

https://deadline.com/2022/03/marilyn-manson-lawsuit-evan-rachel-wood-abuse-claims-hbo-documentary-1234968988/

https://www.tmz.com/2022/03/02/marilyn-manson-sues-evan-rachel-wood-fraud-defamation/