Killer Kuts; One Step Closer; “Songs For The Willow” EP

Transcendentalist philosophy examines life through the lens of nature; observing the natural world in an attempt to understand our own. To understand ourselves, we have to lose who we are and find the way back. We have to trust ourselves and what we appreciate enough to guide us through the wilderness that is life. Ultimately, the growth and development you experience is determined by your environment. We harmonize with nature that way: we take the environment around us, internalize it and use it to nourish growth. But how does that internalization manifest in the things we do? An ambitious straight-edge, hardcore band from Pennsylvania answers this question in three songs.

“Songs For The Willow” EP is the second EP by the melodic, straight-edge, hardcore band, One Step Closer. Released on Jan 10, 2023, the EP was a teaser for an upcoming release, “All You Embrace,” which dropped in May, this year. This EP marked the band’s first EP release after signing with punk/hardcore label, Run For Cover Records.

One Step Closer’s intimate blend of lyrical prose and emotive instrumentals distinguishes them from the early 2020s collection of freshman acts. The EP is beautifully crafted, perfectly capturing the dissonance of relationships and negative behaviors stemming from our disconnection from modern social environments.

“Dark Blue” perfectly establishes the tone and couching the main conceptual narrative in the roots of a tree, both lyrically and melodically. Vocalist, frontman and main songwriter, Ryan Savitski derives lyrical brilliance from the roots of a tree, establishing the metaphor almost immediately. In likening individuals to trees, Savitski illustrates the way we interact with our environment. To strengthen the impact of the track, Savitski’s vocals are paired with razor-sharp guitar riffs, played by Ross Thompson and Coleman O’Brian. Savitski’s guttural, split clean and unclean vocals complement the track. Moreover, Savitski’s lyrical composition rhythmically supports the track, crafting verses catering to phonetic, rhythmic and vocal orations.

The song compares the growth and management of relationships to the widespread roots of a tree. Savitski highlights a morose grievance, mourning the loss of both time and important individuals. As stated in the final bridge, “The trees crash hard on me/now that winter is gone/I want you close to get me through it/sometimes it feels so far/when you call again/yesterday felt the longest yet/here comes the loss.”

“Turn To Me” perfectly branches off into a dismal place, further exploring maladaptive behaviors stemming from the disconnect of relationships and a craving for company. The EP truly converges with its subject matter here, fully leaning into the melodics and morose grieving of how a person can be used emotionally. In today’s Anthropocene where nature is neither derivative or self-sustaining but dictated in the consequences of man’s actions – such as our emotional states and social environments -we can sense when our presence is appreciated and when we are taken for granted. The emotive nature of the track masterfully crafts this experience in sound, transitioning from hard to self-deprecating in melody. Midway through the song, Savitski’s verse calls forth a relative memory:

“Even when your words break/I’ll reflect on everything that you promised me/And watch the sunset/On the train bridge where I used to/Spend my days/Why was it hard for me to say/That all I wanted was escape.”

The song is transcendent in nature, moving from a high-energy fast beat to a grieving pace, and then back to a fast-paced overture. The track nurtures the thematic elements of the EP, once again highlighting how the blend of melodic hardcore and emotive prose captures the essence and emotional volatility of today’s social atmosphere.

“TTSP” solidifies and concludes the EP, staying rooted in both the theme and the genre. The track brilliantly pays homage to the hardcore melodic acts who came before the band. The track maneuvers through numerous rhythmic and melodic elements of hardcore music, beginning with its pizzicato guitar intro. Savitski’s lyrics burrow into the soil of creativity, revealing his isolation while touring and looking for connection. The lyrics explore Savitski’s wish to go home and be with the people he loves while feeling torn between that desire and his ambition to make his dreams a reality. It’s a common sentiment for a touring musician and any artist who’s attempting to make their art mean something. The track’s relatability paired with the common elements of hardcore music—like the driving, punk drum rhythm or the sharp transitions from verse to chorus—further shows the competency and experience of One Step Closer. Not only do they exhibit their depth and talent but also advance the theme explored on the EP. Depending on the ecosystem we choose to migrate to, the environment and resulting social collaboration determine the results of our growth.

“Songs for the Willow” EP is a work of art for 2024. The thematic narrative is firmly based on the idea of being connected, like the roots of a willow tree. The combination of tone and environment allows the band’s music to grow beyond the parameters of music and demonstrate the band’s talent which is beautifully supported by the band. As exhibited by the music, this development results from fostering ability and nurturing the inner self. We see this in the blend of melodic hardcore and emotive prose, capturing the essence of emotional volatility and the emotional spectrum. When given the opportunity, we learn to nourish growth in a manner that allows us to become who we are and improve. When rooted in a thriving ecosystem, we mirror our surroundings and begin a path where success is determined by what we want. That’s why we’re all here.

5/5