Food Network Chef Jeff Mauro Brings Flavor and Inspiration to COD

For students in College of DuPage (COD)’s Culinary and Hospitality program (CHC), learning from textbooks and kitchen labs is only part of the experience. Gaining insight directly from professionals in the field provides invaluable perspective. On Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. in the McAninch Arts Center (MAC), students and community members will have the chance to hear directly from Food Network chef and entertainer Jeff Mauro about his experiences in the field during “An Evening With Jeff Mauro.” His experiences span locally in Chicagoland kitchens, all the way to national television hosting shows such as “The Kitchen” and “Sandwich King.”

“The food [in Chicago] is the best on the planet,” Mauro said. “I was always an entertainer from a very young age, doing theater and youth comedy programs. And to me, food was an extension of that. It’s performance art.”

Mauro grew up in Chicago, moving between the River Forest and Elmwood Park neighborhoods, with the city shaping both his palate and his work ethic, he said. After attending culinary school at Hollywood Kitchen Academy in Los Angeles, which was a Le Cordon Bleu affiliate school in Hollywood, he knew he wanted to pursue a career in food entertainment on television. After auditioning for reality show Food Network Star four separate times, he finally was cast on Season 7 and won.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be the funniest comic in the world or the best chef in the world, but I could be the funniest chef,” Mauro said. “But I realized I could combine my passion for food with my love of entertainment and make something of myself.”

Today, Mauro brings that blend of humor and culinary skill to his audience, hosting Food Network shows and running his own local brand, Mauro Provisions, based in Lisle. On his shows, he puts creative spins on classic Chicago favorites, like Italian beef sandwiches, earning him his nickname in the culinary world.

“The entertainment portion of my career could take over, but I always make sure I’m cooking,” Mauro said. “It keeps me humble, keeps me honest and reminds me where I came from.”

Much like Mauro’s own path in the culinary world, students in COD’s CHC program gain hands-on experience and professional preparation that set them up for success, Tim Meyers, professor and division chair of arts, communication and hospitality said. The CHC program has been ranked among the top 20 culinary programs for students to gain experience in the U.S. by KaTom Restaurant Supply. The Waterleaf fine dining restaurant and more casual Wheat Café allow students to train in real-world operational environments.

“COD prepares students not just with culinary skills, but with the professional habits and adaptability they need to thrive in any segment of the food industry,” Meyers said.

Meyers said hearing from a chef who has combined culinary expertise with media and entrepreneurship can provide students a unique perspective on how to carve out a niche in the culinary world, and what it takes to be a successful entrepreneur.

Both Meyers and Mauro emphasized the importance of dedication and discipline in the field.

“[Learning this craft] is a process and some of the skills take lots of time to master,” Meyers said. “What you put into your culinary education is what you’re going to get out of it. Ask as many questions as possible, taste as much as possible and develop good habits in the kitchen and have high standards for every dish you prepare. Enjoy what you do.”

To purchase tickets for An Evening With Jeff Mauro, visit https://atthemac.org/events/jeff-mauro/. The show takes place on Oct. 9 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 general admission, and free for COD students with a student ID. To learn more about COD’s Culinary Arts department, visit their page on the COD website.