Farewell+to+the+Courier

When I first started at COD, it was hard to make friends. Although I talked to people in my classes, most of them would go home or have to go to work right after the class ended. So, I started joining clubs and organizations, and that is how I found the Courier. I had no idea what I was getting into, but it turned out to be one of the best decisions I made at COD.

In December 2019, I started working for the Courier, and I was thrown into my first story. I had no idea how to begin gathering information or what questions to ask during an interview. It was a sink or swim situation, and I refused to drown. I was lucky enough to have a photographer working with me, so I didn’t have to worry about taking photos. I learned so much from my first article and have continued to learn with every article I have written since.

I am so thankful for the opportunities the Courier has given me. I was promoted to managing editor and began editing my coworkers’ articles as well. This job has given me so much insight on what it takes to be a journalist, editor and even a podcast host. I still have a lot to learn, but my experience here has helped me so much.

This fall, I am transferring to University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign to major in communication. Currently, I do not have any plans to write for a newspaper, but I will continue writing creatively and journalistically.

Thank you to anyone who read my stories, or even just clicked on the link. Support from our readers is how the Courier has been able to stay alive for so long (even through a pandemic!). Thank you.

