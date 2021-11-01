Dear Hollywood, Please Stop Putting Tom Holland in Movies

Last week, Sony Pictures released the first trailer for “Uncharted,” a movie based off of the well-known video game series. As a fan of the game, I was pumped! I don’t necessarily have high hopes for the film, but it looks to be a pretty fun time at the movies – except for one thing.

As I was watching the trailer, Tom Holland comes on screen, clearly playing the main character. As soon as I saw him, I said out loud in my room by myself, “Oh no, not Tom Holland.”

Not because I hate Tom Holland. Quite the contrary; I’m a big fan. I think he’s a phenomenal actor and a cool dude. It just feels like he’s everywhere. Most recently, he just had two movies “Cherry” and “Chaos Walking” released earlier this year, two days apart. Any time I want to see what movies are out or coming out soon, boom! There he is, staring dramatically off into the distance on some movie poster or thumbnail of another action movie trailer.

So I have to ask; Hollywood, can we please stop casting Holland in leading roles? Not because I don’t want to watch him work wonders with his craft, but because I strain to be ensnared by the movie I’m supposed to be watching. It’s hard to create that degree of separation and suspend my disbelief if I can only see Holland prancing about in front of a camera doing backflips.

Maybe this is a singular issue, and I’m just too into Holland to fully interact with the movie, but it happens with other actors as well. George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Michael Keaton are just a few I can name off the top of my head. For me, it happens when an actor is overused in too many roles that are too similar. And I think this stems from an issue larger than just using the same actor over and over too many times.

This stems from the blatant lack of diversity in Hollywood.

Sure, it’s an issue that’s been getting better over the past few years, but just because it’s better doesn’t mean it’s solved. Hollywood still struggles to hire actors of color and queer actors, and it still struggles to put women in leadership roles behind the camera. According to a study published in Sept. 2020 by the University of Southern California Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, out of the 100 top grossing films of 2019, 34.3% of all speaking characters were actors of color, 1.4% were LGBTQ+ and 2.3% were depicted with a disability. And out of 112 directors in 2019, 12 were women.

Sure, Holland is a great actor, but is there anything he can do that Elliot Fletcher can’t? How about Keiynan Lonsdale or Rhenzy Feliz? Hollywood has the means to equalize the playing field, and yet we are hardly seeing anything come of it.

So I ask again: Hollywood, can we please stop casting Holland in leading roles? Can we use those means to actually make an impact and expand the list of triple A actors to include actors of color and queer actors? Can we start putting women in leadership roles behind the camera? Yes, we can. Now we’re just waiting for you to actually follow through.