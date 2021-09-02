College+of+DuPage+President+Caputo+Tests+Positive+for+Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

College of DuPage President Brian Caputo has tested positive for COVID-19, according to an announcement emailed today from the college’s Vice President of Public Relations, Communications and Marketing, Wendy E. Parks.

Caputo joins a growing number of “breakthrough” cases in the United States — Americans who are fully vaccinated yet still end up contracting COVID-19. On July 29, Caputo sent out an email in preparation for the start of the fall 2021 semester that said, at the time, the college “had no known transmissions of the coronavirus at the college, and we will continue to follow guidance from the CDC.”

Caputo was notified of his positive test result at 10 p.m., Sept. 1. He was present at the college’s special board of trustees meeting on the evening of Aug. 31. All attendees wore masks and practiced social distancing at that meeting. Parks’ email said the college’s human resources department is notifying people who may have come into close contact with the president.

Caputo is said to be experiencing mild symptoms and will quarantine at home, where he will continue to work remotely while he recovers.

This is a developing story. New information will be added to this post as it becomes available.