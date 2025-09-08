College of DuPage Launches New AI Program for All Students

College of DuPage (COD) is positioning itself at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) education with a new Machine Learning Certificate and an AI emphasis within the Software Development Associate in Applied Science degree. This program is designed to prepare students to enter the workforce during the rise of one of the fastest-growing areas in technology.

“There isn’t a job today that hasn’t been touched by AI,” CIS professor Mohammad Morovati said. “Just like computer literacy was essential years ago, AI literacy is essential moving forward. It is becoming the responsibility of an employee to understand and use it to their advantage in their everyday work life.”

The department conducted a “soft launch” of AI courses in fall 2023, introducing AI Technical Essentials (CIS 1655) as a gateway course. The Machine Learning Certificate is now fully available starting fall 2025, and the degree track is awaiting final approval from the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) and the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE).

“AI has been talked about for a long time, and this development actually began about five years ago,” said Marci Rakestraw, department chair of the Computer and Information Science (CIS) program. “Our computer science professors trained with Intel, a leader in AI, and have been working on this program ever since. It’s been a long time coming.”

The most popular degree in the CIS programs is for software development, which focuses on areas such as data analysis. Rakestraw said the machine learning certificate was built to be a step forward from those programs, while the individual AI classes were meant to draw students from other programs in.

AI course enrollment has grown by 175% since the first offerings, Rakestraw said. Students range from current COD students beginning their career paths to industry professionals returning to the classroom to better understand the technology.

As a part of COD’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) division, the CIS program secured a $70,000 Perkins grant to establish a dedicated AI lab, Moravati said. The funding will provide new equipment, software and collaborative space designed to give students hands-on experience with these technologies. Over time, faculty plan to equip the lab with tools such as drones and NVIDIA hardware, creating opportunities for projects that replicate fieldwork. The lab will be located in Seaton Computing Center (SCC) room 123, and accessible to all students.

“What we really would like to do is have a lounge where students can sit down, exchange ideas and be able to do research,” Moravati said. “It’s exciting to have a space for students to come together and build something we never thought of.”

Along with teaching the technical skills, faculty also encourage students to examine and apply an ethical usage of AI, Moravati said. Students are encouraged to review and analyze the data presented through the Large Language Modules (LLMs) such as ChatGPT. Moravati said it’s best that students treat these LLMs like assistants and validate all information coming from them.

“You are responsible for the final decisions and products. You are the expert. You cannot just depend on ChatGPT,” he said.

As the job market continues to develop with this technology, Rakestraw said learning the fundamentals of AI are crucial for anyone. To make enrollment easier for students, there are no prerequisites for the courses.

“It’s a great addition to any degree program,” Rakestraw said. “Whether a student is in healthcare, business or another field. They can take this course as an elective, graduate with their degree and gain a solid understanding of what AI is and what it isn’t.

To learn more about the CIS program, visit https://catalog.cod.edu/programs-study/computer-information-science/ or contact Rakestraw at [email protected].