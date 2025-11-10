College of DuPage Celebrates Veterans and Military Families Month

In the final week of October, students at College of DuPage (COD) tied yellow ribbons around trees and posts across campus, a colorful show of gratitude to those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The display kicks off the college’s observance of Veterans and Military Families month, a November tradition honoring service members and the families who stand beside them.

“We should always be recognizing and honoring those that made sacrifices and are serving our country, it shouldn’t be just limited to one day,” Veteran Specialist Assistant Sarah Burfield said. “It’s important to take this time to acknowledge what they have done and let them know that it is appreciated and show our support.”

Throughout November, the Veterans Services office is hosting several events and donation drives across campus to raise awareness and show support for the armed forces, she said. One ongoing drive benefits the Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans, with a wishlist of needed items such as socks, blankets and household items. Donations can be dropped off in the Veterans Services office, located in Student Services Center (SSC) Room 3379.

In addition, the office is working with Operation Support Our Troops to collect leftover Halloween candy to send overseas to service members, she said. Nov. 11 was the last day for donations.

“We partner with great organizations who love to give back,” Burfield said. “We want to assist in their mission however possible.”

On Nov. 11, the annual Chaps Salute event returns to the SSC Atrium. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., this celebration honors veterans and military-connected families with light refreshments, Armed Forces exhibits and a Presentation of Colors by the DuPage Honor Guard.

Following Veterans Day, on Nov. 18 at 12:00 p.m. in the Student Resource Center Library Alcove, there will be the annual Veterans Day Read-In hosted by English Professor Bob Hazard and Librarian Jason Ertz. This event is centered around listening to veterans and their families share their stories, reflections and memories.

COD serves roughly 1,100 to 1,200 military-connected students, Burfield said. For the fall 2025 semester alone, this includes about 310 veterans, 131 active-duty or reserve members and 657 dependentsーspouses or children of veterans.

The COD office offers year-round support for students navigating both their personal and academic journeys, she said. They offer dedicated study areas, computer access and various informational and interpersonal programs throughout the year.

Among those students is veteran Patrick Burke. He retired from the Navy in June after nearly 20 years of service, including deployments to Bahrain and humanitarian missions in the Marianas Islands, even recruiting, he said. Now, he is a full-time student at COD, taking 22 credit hours while navigating the shift back from military life.

“It’s a little bit of a shock coming into the civilian world again” Burke said. “You don’t have the same structure anymore, and you really have to figure out what’s next. We have a huge support system here, from the COD staff to the other student veterans that are around, which is, it’s good, right? You’re with like-minded people who understand what you’ve gone through. I’ve got these guys.”

With the possibility of National Guard troops being deployed in Chicago, Burfield said the office is working closely with faculty and students to ensure a smooth transition.

“A lot of students want to continue their classes, but now they’re activated,” she said. “By law, instructors are supposed to accommodate students if they miss things based on if they’re called to serve. We’re working with students to facilitate that process, to ensure they’re able to finish the class, if that’s what they want to do, or drop the class if that’s a better choice.”

Burke understands the strain that comes with such interruptions, he said.

“It sucks for them to have to drop a class halfway through, but that’s part of the commitment,” Burke said. “You sign that line, and you’re going to go when they tell you to go.”

Burfield said maintaining visible support on campus helps remind students, faculty and community members that veterans and their families are not alone.

“Our military-connected students are an important part of the COD community,” she said. “They’ve given so much, and it’s our responsibility to make sure they have the tools and encouragement they need to succeed here.”

Chaps Salute begins Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. in the SSC Atrium. To learn more about veterans and military family benefits and services offered at COD, visit their office in SSC 3379, https://www.cod.edu/student-life/resources/veterans/ or contact [email protected].