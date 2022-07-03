College Approves Contract Extension for President Caputo

The Board of Trustees approved a two year contract extension and 3% raise for the college President.

The College of DuPage Board of Trustees approved a two-year contract renewal for President Brian Caputo. The contract extension comes with a 3% salary increase, bringing the president’s annual salary to $270,375. According to the Board’s consent agenda, the raise is in line with Fiscal Year 2023 compensation increases for non-unionized employee groups. The extension and raise were approved at the board of trustees meeting on June 23.

Caputo’s contract as president began on July 1, 2019 (with the departure of former President Ann Rondeau) and ended on June 30, 2022.

In an official press release from the COD newsroom Board Chair Maureen Dunne said the board was grateful for Caputo’s leadership in keeping the college community safe and fiscally sound in unprecedented times. “​​Dr. Caputo has continued to engage faculty, staff, students and key external stakeholders in a host of worthwhile efforts to pursue new and innovative strategies to ensure the College’s long-term sustainability.”

The Board of Trustees voted unanimously to extend Caputo’s term from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2024.

Before serving as president of the college, Caputo served two years as the College’s Vice President for Administrative Affairs and Chief Financial Officer.

In the COD newsroom press release, Caputo said “I am grateful for the continued support of the board of trustees. My goal is to continue the work that we have begun that fully supports the four pillars of our strategic long-range plan, particularly as it relates to student success. I look forward to working in tandem with our faculty, staff and students as we navigate the ever-changing higher educational landscape as the largest community college in Illinois.”

As president of the College, Caputo’s responsibilities include executing the college’s 2022 – 2026 Strategic Long Range Plan. The college’s detailed 2023 plan can be found here.

Caputo has a bachelor’s degree from the United States Military Academy at West Point, and M.S in Accountancy from DePaul University, and an M.P.A from Northern Illinois University. He has a Ph.D from Northern Illinois University in public administration, public policy and government finance.