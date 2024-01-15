Breaking News
Reader Survey - Leaderboard
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
Coffee Shop on CODs Campus

A Brewing Storm: The Starbucks Boycott and Growing Student Activism

2
Graphic showing a student using the Couriers syllabus database

Looking for a Class Syllabus? Find it in (or add it into) the Courier’s Database

3
A Re-Arranged Anomaly of The “Zelda: Ocarina of Time” OST

A Re-Arranged Anomaly of The “Zelda: Ocarina of Time” OST

4
Cover Image for Taare Zameen Par

“Taare Zameen Par:” Exploring the Perspective of a Misunderstood Child

5
COD Women’s Basketball Shuts Down Madison

COD Women’s Basketball Shuts Down Madison

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

COD Men’s Basketball Loses to Olive-Harvey

The Chaparrals couldn’t catch up to the Panthers late in the second period.
Claire Valenti, Sports Writer
January 15, 2024
COD+Men%E2%80%99s+Basketball+Loses+to+Olive-Harvey
Rachel Wagner

The College of DuPage men’s basketball team went back and forth against Olive-Harvey College on Jan 11 at home, going into the second half tied 42-42 after the lead changed 13 times in the first. The Chaparrals fell behind early in the second half and couldn’t refocus offensively. COD fell to the Panthers 95-81, leaving their record at 11-7.

“[Olive-Harvey] brought some pressure and got into us a little bit,” assistant men’s basketball coach Eric Garcia said. “We lost our cool. We lost our composure, and they went on a little run. They got up to a double-digit lead, and by the time we were able to calm the storm, it was a little bit too late. We cut it down back to [a seven-point deficit], but it was too far gone at that point.”

Freshman guard Tylon Toliver leaps to make a layup surrounded by Panthers. (Rachel Wagner)

Freshman guard Greg Strong led the team with 18 points and put up two defensive rebounds. He also picked up two assists. Strong said he felt his teammates were trying to connect with one another on the court even after falling behind Olive-Harvey.

“In the first half, I came out, I hit my first two [three-pointers] and I thought ‘this is one of those days,’” he said. “I just kept going. In the second half, it slowed down a little bit. My team was finding me. I always tell my team they can always find me in the corner when I’m open. Get me the ball, and I just got to knock them down.”

Sophomore guard John Gray III racked up 16 points and four total rebounds. Gray III led the team with five assists and added one steal. He said the Chaps lost because they couldn’t get out of their own way.

“We just beat ourselves,” Gray III said. “I don’t think they beat us at all. [There were] a lot of self-inflicted turnovers, careless plays and it didn’t help that they shot 28 free-throws to our 17. We just lost it.”

Playing through the second half, freshman forward Braylen Meredith secured 14 points and three total rebounds. Meredith also picked up two assists and two steals. He said the game would’ve been more competitive if he played more minutes.

“If I would’ve started, I think we would’ve won the game,” Meredith said. “Collectively as a team, we all play better when we have the right guys in there. We should’ve won the game if I played.”

Freshman forward Braylen Meredith blocks a Panther guard as he takes a shot. (Rachel Wagner)

The Panthers scored 21 points from the free-throw line. Freshman guard Tylon Toliver tallied 13 points and two total rebounds. He also added two assists. He said fouling didn’t hinder the team, but fouling on the Panthers’ best shooters did.

“We just have to stop fouling shooters,” Toliver said. “That’s what we did a lot today, and that’s what got us in the hole.”

Garcia said that he hopes the team stays composed going into the next game against Olivet Nazarene JV.

“Adversity is a good thing,” he said. “Life is adverse, and we have a long way to go. We’ll come into practice and get back to work. Hopefully, we can start gaining some confidence when teams want to impose their will on us defensively and get into us physically. Hopefully, we don’t lose the mental battle next time.”

The Chaparrals take on the Olivet Nazarene JV Tigers (5-9) at 3 p.m. on Jan. 15 on Klaas Court.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Chaparral Women’s Basketball Defeated by Panthers After Passive Fourth Quarter
Chaparral Women’s Basketball Defeated by Panthers After Passive Fourth Quarter
Chaparral Men’s Basketball Rises Above WolfPack
Chaparral Men’s Basketball Rises Above WolfPack
COD Women’s Basketball Shuts Down Madison
COD Women’s Basketball Shuts Down Madison
COD Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Oakton
COD Men’s Basketball Triumphs Over Oakton
Chaparral Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Oakton
Chaparral Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Oakton
COD Men’s Basketball Takes Down Prairie State
COD Men’s Basketball Takes Down Prairie State
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2024 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *