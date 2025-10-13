COD Celebrates Mental Health Awareness Week with Wellness Fair

College of DuPage students gathered around in the Student Service Center for the Mental Health Awareness week and wellness fair. Tables were aligned, each with social workers and volunteers representing their mental health services. Students would gather around, going table to table to discuss and ask questions about each organization. This was COD’s Mental Health and Wellness Fair which took place on Oct 8. This was all to celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week and to help students learn about different resources in DuPage County.

On top of awareness being spread through conversations and pamphlets, there were assortments of food, refreshments and stress relievers. Many tables passed out candy, while there was also freshly made popcorn and lemonade available to everyone. There was even an organization giving away plants for students to take and grow for themselves.

There were many different kinds of organizations, students and therapists to demonstrate how students have a variety of options available to them.

One of the organizations present was DuPage Pads, located in Wheaton. According to the DuPage Pads website, their mission is to provide food and shelter for the homeless. Tristen Ylinen represented the organization at the fair. His aspiration was to make students without a home aware of their services. He also wanted to promote volunteer opportunities to students eager to help by discussing DuPage Pads’ current accomplishments.

According to the Chicago Tribute, homelessness has increased with families and youth with 2,000 students in DuPage County identified as homeless in 2024.

“A little over three years ago, we purchased a hotel that we converted into what we call the Interim Housing Center,” Ylinen said. “Where over 300 individuals who are experiencing homelessness are currently saved, 100 of those being children. Homelessness has only increased in DuPage County.”

Alexis Sheill represented Naomi DuPage and is a Certified Recovery Support Specialist (CRSS) DuPage student. A CRSS student is someone who is a mental health professional and personally recovered from mental health challenges. Naomi DuPage provides support to mental health and increases the quality of life for their patients.

“We offer a lot of community resources and outlets,” Sheill said “We’ll line up with different programs and counselors and housing in the area. We offer connection groups that meet every week and also community dinners. We have a wide range of outreach programs in the schools and in the community.”

Another organization present at the fair was the DuPage Health Department. They offer mental health and healthcare services to all people, as well as financial and environmental support. They also provide information on 24/7 crisis hotlines.

Another organization at the fair was the Heinz Veterans Health Care and Hospital. Heinz Veterans offers extended and specialty care to veterans in the Chicago area. Donnie Jackson of Heinz Veterans represented the organization at the fair. He is a suicide prevention coordinator and a social worker for veterans at high risk of suicide.

“[I] connect [people] with supportive mental health, medication, and other resources. Whatever the person may need to help them with their concerns, like employment [and] education,” Jackson said. “I’ll try to work with them to get them connected to their resources. And follow-up phone calls. We call it ‘enhanced case management.’”

COD’s Mental Health and Wellness Fair was a way for students to learn about the resources that are available to them.

On Oct. 10, COD President Muddassir Siddiqi sent an email to everyone at the school. He said “mental health is essential for learning, living and thriving.” Siddiqi acknowledged the challenges people face from daily life, which is why he and the school are determined to help. In the email, he explained how the fair demonstrated the importance of coming together as a community, reaching out for support and celebrating mental well-being every day.

The fair was also an opportunity for students to talk to and learn from professionals. The participants at the fair had experience in their position and helped guide the students and answer any questions.

For more information and support for counseling services, visit the SSC room 3341 and visit the COD counseling services website in student life.