Chaparral+Football+Holds+Team+Scoreless+for+Third+Time+this+Season

The Chaparral football team shutout its opponent for the third time this season, winning their game on Nov. 6 with a final score of 44-0.

The game was played against Liberty Prep Sports Academy, a school based in Marion, Ind.

The Chaparrals scored on the first play of the game with a pass from quarterback Brooks Blount to running back Chase Mendoza for 62 yards and a touchdown.

On the Chap’s third offensive possession of the game, in two plays, running back Darrel Smith caught a pass from Blount, then he ran 49 yards for a touchdown on the next play. As of Nov. 6, Smith was 8th in the nation in rushing yards per game in NJCAA DIII football, averaging 49.3 yards per game.

After the game, when asked what he was thinking about during the drive, Smith said, “Get the ball and score. Knowing my reads, doing what my coach tells me to do and get the job done.”

In their third game holding a team scoreless, the Chaparral defense punished Liberty Prep for the entire game. Defensive lineman Tom Trieb sacked Liberty’s quarterback during their second offensive possession. Liberty’s third offensive possession ended with an interception by defensive back Brandon Vines. On Liberty’s fourth offensive possession, COD’s defense blocked a punt attempt, which was recovered by defensive back Nicholas Wade, who then ran for a touchdown.

After the game, COD assistant coach Treston Womack said, “We came out, we put up points. Obviously we want to execute more on offense, score every quarter.” The Chaparrals’ offense scored every quarter except the third. Womack said he’s pleased with the winning season the team has put together so far.

“We feel pretty good. We’re figuring things out on offense. We put up some more points,” Womack said. “Defense has it figured out…we’re just looking forward to keep improving going into Georgia Military (next) week.”

As regular season Juco football is winding down, anticipation builds to find out which teams will play in the DIII title game, which COD will host on Dec. 4.

The Chaparrals now have a 6-2 record for the season and are ranked 3rd in week 10 DIII voting.

The Chaparrals have two more games this season, both against DI schools. The next game is Nov. 13 against Georgia Military College. The last game of the season is Nov. 19 against Ellsworth Community College.

