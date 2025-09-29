Celebrating Culture and Community: COD Honors Hispanic Heritage Month

Walk into the Multicultural Hub in College of DuPage (COD)’s Student Services Center (SSC) room 1138, and you’re likely to find students laughing, working on projects or sharing stories in a blend of English and other languages. But during Hispanic Heritage Month, the space provides a whole new meaning – celebration, reflection and connection.

“When there’s a sense of unity, celebration and support, then belonging in a space becomes more authentic,” said Elizabeth Gómez de la Casa, manager of InterCultural Student Initiatives (ISI) and Student Support. “We’re not just recognizing heritage; we want everyone to know they belong here.”

Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, coinciding with the independence days of several Latin-American countries, including Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Costa Rica. This year’s nationwide theme, “Collective Heritage: Honoring the Past, Inspiring the Future,” is guiding a month-long series of events at COD designed to spotlight Hispanic and Latinx cultures, voices and experiences.

“I always love seeing the theme each year because I always start by reflecting on my own heritage – my family, my ancestors,” said Gómez de la Casa. “Then I think about how I get to connect with students every day. They are our future.”

Today, the Hispanic and Latinx population in the United States is over 65 million, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. At COD, Hispanic and Latinx Americans make up around 26% of the student population as of 2022.

“The DuPage Latino and Hispanic population is growing,” Gómez de la Casa said. “We are excited to give students a voice and places to show up as them.”

On Sept. 15, a photo exhibit titled, “Power from the Past–Hope for the Future,” is running in the Student Resource Center (SRC) corridor, directly across from the Main Campus Bookstore, she said. These feature images and captions from past to present-day stories, struggles and accomplishments that recognize Hispanic culture. The exhibit will be up until Oct. 31.

Other activities put on by COD included a Hispanic culture presentation by DJ and educator Eric Beltran on Sept. 17 and a student Hip-Hop competition on Sept. 23.

Student organizations are helping to shape the festivities, Gómez de la Casa said. Sobremesa–a revamped club–has hosted a bake sale with on-the-spot Spanish translations and plans to co-host the closing Pambamesa potluck alongside Latinos-Unitos on Oct. 15. Sobremesa was originally founded in 2006 under the name Casa De Amigos and, according to president and co-founder Justina Rodriguez Carrozzo, is open to any and all COD students, regardless of how fluent they are in Spanish.

“We have native speakers, heritage learners and beginners alike,” said Rodriguez Carrozzo. “While most of our meetings are in Spanish, we provide English support when needed. Many students feel shy or nervous to go alone to a meeting, so these events help them meet us first and feel welcome.”

For Rodriguez Carrozzo, Hispanic Heritage Month is both a personal and collective experience; the best part for her is the exchange in cultures between Hispanic and Latinx countries.

“I hope people learn about the diversity within Hispanic culture,” she said. “Even though we share a lot and have a similar essence, we are not all the same. Each Hispanic/Latino country has its own uniqueness and is worth knowing and being recognized for that.”

Programs like the Open Space, hosted Tuesdays from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the Multicultural Hub, offer opportunities for students to engage in conversations and learning experiences that may not happen in the classroom, Gómez de la Casa said. The weekly gatherings create a supportive space for students to process current events, build upon their cultural awareness, and connect with others–especially when current events make the world feel unpredictable.

“The teaching and learning aspect of ISI is really about respecting and understanding one another–our cultures, our stories and how we show up as ourselves,” said Gómez de la Casa. “Sometimes we don’t realize how much we already share and learn from others by just being present. Social understanding is especially important in these times.”

To learn more about upcoming Hispanic Heritage Month festivities, visit their event calendar at https://www.cod.edu/student-life/resources/intercultural/events.html. To learn more about InterCultural Student Initiatives on campus, visit their website at https://www.cod.edu/student-life/resources/intercultural/ or email Gómez de la Casa at [email protected].