Callisto’s Cradle Helps Fight Food Insecurity In Naperville

A few years ago, Sapphire Callisto didn’t know where their next meal would come from. Now, they spend their days making sure others don’t have to wonder the same. The food stand, known as Callisto’s Cradle, was created by Callisto to fight food insecurity.

Right outside of their home in Naperville, the table is stocked with canned goods for long-term storage, homemade and fresh-baked bread and other basic staples. They even offer baby items, they said. Some people stop by to take what they need. Others drop off donations of their own. They also provide delivery options. It’s grown into a familiar stand in the neighborhood, centered on helping others.

“My spouse was sick in 2021 and lost their job. So all of a sudden we had the same amount of expenses but half the income, and it was just very stressful navigating trying to apply for disability and still having to pay bills,” Callisto said. “It was a very emotionally and mentally draining experience to be homeless.”

Callisto said the idea for Callisto’s Cradle came after they regained housing following a long period of facing homelessness. With their background as a nanny who works with medically complex families or children with disabilities, they began thinking about how to meet people’s needs directly.

“I wanted to start a nanny agency for autistic nannies, but then I realized that my community needs way more help than a good nanny,” Callisto said.

The stand began with a $50 trip to Aldi and an idea rooted in care. What started as a small effort to ensure their community had access to nutritious food quickly turned into a community-driven project that now provides essentials to local families. Callisto said they were inspired to start the food stand after noticing how limited food options could be for families in need.

“I noticed that there’s a gap for nutritious and good food,” Callisto said. “A lot of people who go to food banks or food pantries are stuck eating a lot of the same things that don’t taste good or aren’t very nutrient-dense because it’s cheaper.”

Through their experience with homelessness and food insecurity, they began to see how hunger affects not only the body but also the mind. When survival becomes the focus, they said, it’s nearly impossible to think clearly about your next steps.

“I think a lot of people who haven’t experienced hunger, like prolonged hunger, don’t understand what it does to your brain,” Callisto said. “When your brain is in survival mode, it is not able to rationalize properly, but it’s not just giving them the energy that they need to take on their days, but giving them the hope and joy that they need to be good people.”

The project’s growth has been largely fueled by their TikTok following. With nearly 49,000 supporters online, Callisto used their platform to share updates, collect donations and connect with people who want to help. One of those supporters, Jayshana Roper, has followed Callisto’s journey and offered advice early in the process of setting up Callisto’s Cradle.

“The most amazing thing has been watching people in the neighborhood bring items to add to the pantry,” Roper said. “Community is contagious.”

Before starting Callisto’s Cradle, Callisto had experience working with nonprofits that supported housing-insecure and queer youth in Chicago. They said those experiences taught them both the value and the importance of direct action.

“I didn’t really understand the weight of what we were doing. I knew that it was nice and important, but it wasn’t until I needed those services that I realized how much nonprofits do with so little,” Callisto said.

Their focus on children is another core part of their mission. Callisto believes that when young people’s needs are met, it strengthens the entire community. Children who are nourished, cared for and supported grow into adults who feel safe and capable of helping others in turn.

“Children are the base of our society,” Callisto said. “Studies after studies have shown that taking care of kids is what leads our society to be better when children grow up stressed out, and without their needs met, they become adults, whose brains are stuck in irrational thinking patterns because they feel unsafe.”

Looking ahead, Callisto said their vision for Callisto’s Cradle goes far beyond a single food stand. Their long-term goal is to open a community resource center, a space where people can access food, clothing and essential items. They envision a place where neighbors can not only meet their basic needs but also connect. In their future version, the center would even include childcare and creative services.

“Matriarchy is truly about children being the center of the community, and to take care of kids properly, we have to take care of their families, too, which means their parents, their teachers and everyone else would have their needs met too,” Callisto said.

Since the stand just started, Callisto is currently running it by themselves. Community members who want to support Callisto’s Cradle can contribute in several ways. Monetary donations can be made through their LinkTree shared on their TikTok account, @sapphicsapphy, where they regularly post updates about what the stand needs most and its progress.

“I think Callisto’s Cradle is a beacon of hope in extremely dark times. We need something to smile about,” Roper said. “Efforts like Callisto’s Cradle are only made possible by the support of the community from anywhere in the world. I encourage people to resist the bystander effect. A dollar goes a long way.”