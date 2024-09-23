Calibre’s “Second Sun” Always Feels Like a First-Time Listen

Credit: Calibre

Noted for its unique fusion of syncopated drumming, atmospheric synths and jazz-style instrumentation, the album “Second Sun” by musician and record producer Calibre remains a staple example of the best of drum and bass, a music genre characterized by rapid beats, deep basslines, and its versatile ability to blend with sounds from other genres in seamless ways.

Historically regarded as a niche underground genre, drum and bass has been woven into mainstream viral tracks and become more popular thanks to artists like PinkPantheress. As a fan of the genre, I was curious to explore how albums that more strictly adhere with the genre name would compare to the viral tracks of today.

Originally released in October 2005 and remastered in May 2019, “Second Sun” offers an immersive audio experience that appeals to both fans familiar with drum and bass and newcomers. The album begins with the track “Bullets,” which starts off with a slow tempo and gradually builds tension for a climactic release, accompanied by soothing piano riffs and powerful sampled vocals. The opening song feels energetic yet introspective, with its heartfelt piano notes and vocals complemented by rapid, intricate drumming.

The second track marks the album’s namesake and is characterized by soulful trumpets and a sentimental string symphony incorporated as the song progresses. “Second Sun” contains more anchored beats when compared to its preceding track, which is incorporated smoothly in between the trumpets and strings. The jazz and symphonic elements give the track an airy yet grounded feel, almost as though the listener is flying at a high speed.

A standout track was “Breathing Man.” It absolutely nailed establishing environment and conveying emotion through both masterful composition and effective sound design. The intro to this track features uncanny sirens and sounds of deep, rapid breaths, invoking a sense of fear. The distant bell synths give it a horror feel, and the piano chords help the song retain a more melodic element. The rhythmic bass makes the song feel grounded without taking away from the setting and depth of the track. All these sounds combined immerse the listener in a haunting, sentimental atmosphere.

The song “Drop it Down” is comparably more upbeat. It contains a catchy intro that immediately hooks the listener, accompanied by engaging synths with rapid beats that progressively build up with additional synths to further immerse the listener. Though the backwards sound effects that sound akin to buzzing feel a little out of place, the strong bassline serves as a solid backbone and makes the track all the more captivating. It concludes with a pleasant piano riff to top off the experience.

“Got a Thing” contains a captivating chord progression with intricate drum beats and an engaging bassline. The lo-fi jazz trumpets give the track a fresh, innovative feel that invokes nostalgia and reflection within the listener.

“Is It U” also incorporates avant-garde elements into drum and bass. It utilizes beautiful, dream-like synths while still sounding adventurous with fast-paced drumming. The vocals and synths pleasantly contrast the rapid beats, conveying an ethereal atmosphere.

The album concludes with “These Few,” which starts off slow and quickly picks up pace with beats reminiscent of a disco song. The track is still kept subtle and soothing overall with introspective piano riffs and synths. It serves as a pleasant way to end an immersive, sentimental, and energy-packed experience.

Overall, “Second Sun” offers a compelling variety of the versatile capabilities of drum and bass, ranging from sensations like calm and groovy to dynamic and rapid. I would give it an 8 out of 10, with the reason for the lack of a perfect score being a few tracks that felt somewhat repetitive and unengaging without much variation, namely “Don’t Watch This” and “Go Back to Go Forward.”

Besides those pitfalls, however, “Second Sun” holds up to this day nearly twenty years later as a pinnacle of drum and bass, combining more modern electronic synths and elements with classic genres like concert music and jazz, withholding the ability to appeal to old and young alike. The album blends energy with emotion seamlessly and proves that it is possible for music to be both emmersively exciting yet sentimental. It serves as a perfect introduction to drum and bass for those who are curious about the appeal behind the genre, as well as a classic for seasoned listeners.