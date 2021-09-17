Breaking News: COVID-19 Vaccination Submission Now Open for COD Faculty

Reading Time: < 1 minute

This afternoon, COD’s administration released COVID-19 vaccination submission forms for COD faculty. For those already fully vaccinated, the deadline to submit proof of vaccination is Sept. 24. Staff are still encouraged to have their information in before the governor’s deadline of Sept 19. The two-step process begins with an online form found in the employee portal at inside.cod.edu. After filling out the form, employees are required to submit a picture or scan on their vaccination card through email. The email must come from a COD email ([email protected]), and the file attached can be a PDF, JPEG, or TIFF file.

For faculty who are not yet fully vaccinated but are planning to get vaccinated, the process will remain open after the deadline. Until fully vaccinated, faculty members must adhere to weekly testing. An individual is considered fully vaccinated after two weeks have passed since either the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Medical and religious exemption forms are also available for employees at inside.cod.edu> COVID-19 Employee Protocols and Information > Vaccine Requirements and will be sent via email. Medical exemption forms require medical provider approval to exempt an employee. Religious exemptions need to be stated on the form. General reluctance to the COVID-19 vaccine is not sufficient for a religious exemption. If an employee is granted an exemption, either religious or medical, the employee is still required to adhere to weekly testing.

Student guidelines have not been released yet. Additional details are coming soon. This is an ongoing story and will be updated once more information has been released.