Athletes of the Week: COD Chaparrals Football Team

Exclusive interviews with members of the football team and Coach Rahn, whose participation in a weightlifting program with athletes with disabilities has earned the entire team the title of Athletes of the Week.

I have Down syndrome. I am involved in the Western DuPage Special Recreation Association (WDSRA), an organization that provides recreational programs for people with disabilities. I currently participate in a weightlifting program for WDSRA athletes to work out with the COD football team. Instead of one Athlete of the Week this week, the entire football team and Coach Rahn are the Athletes of the Week for their participation in the program.

I spoke to players Guy Goss, Demetrius Kellie, Amariyon Lynch-Gordon and Brandon Vines, as well as Coach Rahn, about the program.

Lily Goodfellow: Hi. What is your name and what year are you at COD?

Guy Goss: I am Guy Goss and I am a freshman at COD.

LG: What position do you play on the football team?

GG: I play Strong Safety.

LG: How often do you lift weights for exercise?

GG: Every day, twice a day.

LG: Have you ever worked with people with disabilities before?

GG: I have, yes. In high school I did. It was very fun. This is also something I want to do in the future. I want to be a special education teacher.

LG: Has anything surprised you about working out with someone with a disability?

GG: You’re insanely strong. Incredibly strong. I was mind-blown.

LG: What do you like most about the program so far?

GG: How happy you guys are to be here.

LG: What is your name and what year are you at COD?

Amariyon Lynch-Gordon: My name is Amariyon Lynch-Gordon and I am a sophomore.

LG: What position do you play on the football team?

ALG: I play Slot Receiver.

LG: Have you ever worked with people with disabilities before?

ALG: No, this is my first time.

LG: What do you like most about the program so far?

ALG: Just working out with everybody. It’s all laughs and smiles and a good environment.

LG: What is your name and what year are you at COD?

Demetrius Kellie: My name is Demetrius Kellie. I go by D-Mo and I’m a sophomore.

LG: What position do you play on the football team?

DK: I play Slot Receiver.

LG: How did you decide to be a part of this program?

DK: Our coach asked us and I thought it would be a good idea and fun.

LG: Are you excited about the program and what are you most looking forward to?

DK: Yes, ma’am. Just working with you guys and just having fun. Being a role model is cool.

LG: Has anything surprised you about working out with someone with a disability?

DK: Yeah, you’re strong, Lily. You specifically, you’re strong.

LG: What do you like most about the program so far?

DK: This is my first time doing it, but just being hands-on and giving everything I know and sharing my knowledge.

LG: What is your name and what year are you at COD?

Brandon Vines: My name is Brandon Vines and I am a sophomore at COD.

LG: What position do you play on the football team?

BV: Cornerback.

LG: Has anything surprised you about working out with someone with a disability?

BV: How strong they are.

LG: What do you like most about the program so far?

BV: I like being around everyone. It’s a good environment and it’s good to help people out if I can.

LG: Hi, Coach Rahn. Why did you decide to bring back the program here at COD?

Coach Rahn: Because it’s a phenomenal program. It does so much for the athletes from Western DuPage Special Recreation Association, but it does even more for the College of DuPage football players. One of the biggest things is as a 19-20-21-year-old college athlete, the hardest thing to do is see the big picture. A lot of athletes have tunnel vision and being able to use their expertise and what they’re learning to help other athletes to get bigger, stronger, faster kind of helps them see the bigger overall picture, that it’s about giving back.

LG: What do you think is the best part about the program?

CR: Seeing the happy faces. You know a lot of times when athletes are pushing themselves and working hard, you’re really straining yourself and you get tired. The camaraderie we have with the athletes on both sides and how much they enjoy working with each other and seeing the joy is my favorite part.

LG: What do you most want your players to get out of the experience?

CR: I want them to understand that giving back and working with others and using what you know to help others is always the way to go. Some of our guys, after they’re done playing here, unfortunately will be done playing football for the rest of their lives. Some of our guys will play big time college football and some of these guys will even play professional football. And no matter what their job or role is in life, after they leave my program, I want them to understand that giving back is always the best thing to do and the right thing to do.

LG: What one word would you use to describe your team?

CR: Winners. And we’re not talking about just the win-loss record at the end of the season. These kids are champions. These kids continue to surprise me everyday with how good of people they are, how good they are in the community, how good they are in the classroom, how they treat others. Winning on the football field is a by-product of who these guys are as human beings.

LG: Thank you, Coach Rahn and all of the players who spoke to me! And thank you to the entire football team for participating in the weightlifting program with WDSRA!