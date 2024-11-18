Athlete of the Week: Will Sierra

Name: Will Sierra

Sport: Football

Position: Middle Linebacker

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Roselle

High School: Lake Park High School

Lily Goodfellow: When did you start playing football?

Will Sierra: I started playing football when I was eight years old. I started playing flag [football]. I grew up with four brothers, so it was obviously a rough house growing up and we would always be playing sports. So, my mom decided to sign us up for football and I’ve been playing since I was eight.

LG: Do you have any rituals before a game?

WS: Yeah, I like to listen to my favorite pump-up songs. I like some of Kanye. I’ve got some hype music that really gets me in my mood. That’s really all I’ve got.

LG: Have you dealt with any injuries?

WS: In middle school, I had a concussion. I had to sit out for a few weeks and I decided to take a year off of football following the concussion. In high school, no major injuries, but a few bumps and bruises, a sprained ankle and sprained wrists. That’s about it, nothing major.

LG: Do you have any inspirational quotes?

WS: My dad always told me that hard work and dedication build a champion.

LG: What is your proudest moment?

WS: This year, I really wasn’t expected to make the travel roster. And my first game in, I wasn’t expected to play that much. But the first play that I got in, I made a really big tackle for loss, and I just felt so proud of myself after. Working all my life to get to where I am right now and finally being able to prove it to people is probably my proudest moment.

LG: What is your favorite part of playing a team sport?

WS: I would say being involved with the team that’s so close together. It’s almost like having a second family. I can go to any of these guys and ask them for a favor and they would be willing to help me and I’d be willing to help them too. I think building the friendships and the bonds you have with being on a team is so beneficial.

LG: What’s your idea of a perfect weekend?

WS: No practice on Sunday so I can sleep in after a game. That would probably be my perfect ideal weekend. Spending time with my family, maybe going hiking, walking through the forest preserve by my house. I love walking my dog. So, enjoying some time with my family, and being able to sleep in is a big factor.

LG: What is your favorite food?

WS: I’ve got a few. I’m a really big fan of sushi. I like burritos too. Sushi and burritos are my top two favorite foods.

LG: Who has been your biggest supporter?

WS: I would say my mom. She raised me and my four brothers pretty much by herself. And I aspire to be like her one day.

LG: What one word best describes you?

WS: Passionate. I’m passionate about school. I’m passionate about football. I’m passionate about my family. Yeah, passionate would probably be the word to describe myself.

LG: Thank you very much, Will.

WS: Yeah, thank you!