Athlete of the Week: Weston White

Name: Weston White

Sport: Track

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Batavia

High School: Batavia High School

Lily Goodfellow: When did you start running?

Weston White: I started my freshman year of high school. I actually joined track based on a dare. My football coach dared me that I couldn’t run a hundred under eleven seconds. So, I joined the track to prove him wrong and then I ended up going to college for it.

LG: What is your favorite event?

WW: I would probably say the 200. It’s a mix between the 400 and the 100 and It’s very fun.

LG: You had an outstanding freshman season and helped COD win its fourth-straight NJCAA title. What was the best part about that experience?

WW: Awkwardly enough, the best part was probably losing to my teammate Noah at the finals. It was very humbling because we were beating each other all year. It was fun because that team was something special. It was a fun team.



LG: You’ve won a number of awards as a runner. Which has meant the most to you and why?

WW: I would say the Chappy award for freshman newcomer last year. I wasn’t looking to win anything. It felt good and special.

LG: What do you listen to while running?

WW: I don’t listen to anything. I’m in my own zone and don’t have any music playing. [Before races] I kind of like to sit by the coaches and just have them talk to me. That eases my mind more than music.

LG: What do you eat the night before a big meet?

WW: A lot of fish and a lot of pasta. It’s just those two.

LG: Where do you see yourself in five years?

WW: I either see myself working, although I don’t really know what I want to do for my job yet, or there’s a small chance I’ll be running. I don’t think I’m ever going to make it to the Olympics, but we’ll see.

LG: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

WW: I’d go to Greece. I love Greece. Just look at it. It’s amazing.

LG: What is your favorite class right now?

WW: My favorite class would be Violent Crime with Professor Darden. He’s a very good professor. He’s a very smart, intelligent guy. So, I love being in his classes.

LG: What one word best describes you?

WW: Energetic.

LG: Thank you very much, Weston.

WW: Yep, thank you.