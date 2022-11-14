An exclusive interview with Sam Faulhaber, whose All-American status earned him a spot as Athlete of the Week.

Athlete of the Week: Sam Faulhaber

Sports: Men’s Golf

Year in school: Sophomore

Hometown: Sycamore, IL

High School: Sycamore High School

Lily Goodfellow: What is the golf season for college?

Sam Faulhaber: So we actually have two seasons. We have a fall season that starts before school even starts and goes until the start of October, and that’s just to stay in shape for the spring season, which is the more important season. That goes from April all the way until hopefully the start of June, hoping we make it to the National Championship.

LG: How did the team do this fall?

SF: We had our ups and downs. I struggled a lot this season and I felt that we didn’t perform as well as we could. We’re still learning and growing so hopefully we can improve in the spring.

LG: When did you start golfing?

SF: I started golfing around fifth grade competitively. I’ve always been around golf because all of my cousins play and all of my mom’s side of my family plays. I think fifth grade is when I really started to take it seriously.

LG: What is your greatest accomplishment in golf?

SF: Probably becoming an All-American last year at the National Championship. That was really cool. I played pretty good and was able to get that done. So hopefully I can do that again this year.

LG: How did you achieve All-American status?

SF: I had to get top 18 individually out of everyone at the National Championship.

LG: What is your favorite part of being on the golf team?

SF: I like just having people to be friends with at college. Because I live so far away, it is kind of hard to meet people. Being on the golf team I automatically get friends because they’re just there with me all the time.

LG: What strengths do you have that you think make you a better athlete?

SF: I feel like I’m a pretty chill guy, so I don’t take stuff too seriously and I don’t let it get to me. Sometimes I do, but I feel like I’m pretty good about letting things go and not worrying about it too much.

LG: Do you have a hero?

SF: My older cousin. I’ve always looked up to him since I was little. I’d want to wear the same stuff as him. That’s how I got into golf. I learned it from him. So I’d say my older cousin, Jake, is my hero.

LG: Do you enjoy any other sports?

SF: Yeah, so I actually played hockey for 13 years too. I am really into watching the NHL and following the NHL.

LG: What’s your idea of the perfect weekend?

SF: Probably golf every day in the morning, and then, assuming it’s the fall, watching college football for the rest of the day.

LG: I like college football too. What’s your favorite college football team?

SF: I have two: University of North Carolina, which is where my older cousin, who’s my hero, goes, and now that I’m probably going to go to the University of Alabama, I follow them too.

LG: What is your favorite season and why?

SF: Probably summer just because I’m the freest then and I can golf and fish the most, because I really like to fish too.

LG: What are your future plans for school and sports?

SF: So next year I am planning on attending the University of Alabama. I don’t plan on pursuing golf there. Maybe if something crazy happens I can. I plan on getting a business degree at the University of Alabama.

LG: What one word best describes you?

SF: Energetic.

LG: Thank you, Sam!