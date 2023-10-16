Breaking News
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
A Blue Line flag plaque displayed above the memorial for fallen Bloomingdale, Ill. police officer Raymond Murrell.

Controversy Erupts Over Blue Line Flag Displays at COD

2
The Nun II is a Run-of-the-Mill Horror Feature

"The Nun II" is a Run-of-the-Mill Horror Feature

3
Training attendees spar with Lindsey. (Photo provided by Lindsey Daehnke)

Trauma Informed Self-Defense Training

4
Women’s Soccer Suffers Own Goal In Loss to Rock Valley

Women’s Soccer Suffers Own Goal In Loss to Rock Valley

5
COD womens volleyball players celebrate after earning a point.

Photo Gallery: Women's Volleyball Shuts Out Kankakee

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

Athlete of the Week: Riley Dravet

An exclusive interview with Riley Dravet whose performance on the men’s football team earned him a spot for athlete of the week.
Lily Goodfellow, Sports Writer
October 16, 2023
Photo+provided+by+COD+Athletics
Photo provided by COD Athletics

Name: Riley Dravet

Sport: Football

Position: Defensive Back/Corner

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Wheaton

High School: Wheaton North

 

Lily Goodfellow: When did you start playing football?

Riley Dravet: I was probably four or five years old. I started off with flag football, then pee wee football, then middle school, high school and now here. So I would say about 15 years ago.

 

LG:What do you enjoy most about playing for COD?

RD:I would definitely say my teammates and my coaches. I’ve formed a lot of friendships that I’m sure will continue. Friends that will probably be at my wedding, be my best men. I think I’ll be friends with them for my whole life. So, the friendships that I’ve formed while at COD are the best part.

 

LG: What are your greatest accomplishments in football?

RD: I would say just being a good teammate because you win and lose a bunch of different games, but how you are as a teammate I think matters a lot more. So, I’d say being a good teammate is my greatest accomplishment.

 

LG: How do you get motivated before a game?

RD: I don’t do too much to get motivated. Actually, Guy Goss usually pumps up our teammates before the games. He has a pregame speech that is very energetic, so I would say that gets us going a lot.

 

LG: What has football taught you about testing your personal limits?

RD: I would say it has taught me that you need to go 100 percent with whatever you do and always persevere. In football, there’s been times when I’ve wanted to quit, but I know that if you start something you need to finish it. So it has taught me to keep pushing through even when you don’t want to. 

 

LG: Who is your biggest supporter?

RD: I would probably say my mom because she comes to a lot of my football games, and she lets me live in her house while I’m at COD, and I very much appreciate that. She’s helped me out a lot throughout the way.

 

LG: Who has been your favorite teacher and why?

RD: I would say my English teacher this semester. Her name is Professor Salas. She does a great job of teaching the curriculum and she has good, realistic expectations. The course load is nothing crazy, but she still does expect a lot out of us. She created an environment where everyone can talk and share ideas.

 

LG: Do you enjoy any other sports?

RD: I like to play basketball. I used to play it in high school and middle school. I’ll probably start playing again once I’m done with football.

 

LG: Where do you see yourself in five years?

RD: Hopefully somewhere warm, maybe in the south, and hopefully with a good job.

 

LG: What are you studying and do you have plans to transfer to another school after COD? 

RD: I’m studying finance, and yeah, I want to go to a four-year school. Wherever I can get the most money, so where it’s affordable and where I can study finance with a focus in computer science and coding.

 

LG: What one word best describes you?

RD: That’s tough. I’d say perseverance.

 

LG: Thank you so much, Riley.

RD: Thank you so much!

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Freshman Ellie Cervantes defends the goalie.
Photo Gallery: Women's Soccer Falls to Rock Valley
Freshman back Julio Blanco kicks the ball.
Photo Gallery: Men’s Soccer Falls to Rock Valley
COD Bounces Back From Early Deficit to Defeat Aurora in Blowout Win
COD Bounces Back From Early Deficit to Defeat Aurora in Blowout Win
Sophomore running back Jaden McGill runs into the endzone for a touchdown.
Photo Gallery: COD Football Finishes Strong Against Aurora University JV
COD mens golf team poses for a portrait. (From left to right: Sam Sager, Anthony Regimand, Luke Pringle, Emilio Bedon, Grant Blum, Nick Horner, Jakob Schmidt, Hagan Rank. Photo provided by Jason Hyatt.)
Photo Gallery: Men's Golf Finishes Season Strong at St. Andrews
COD Women’s Volleyball Drops Two in Home Triangle Invitational
COD Women’s Volleyball Drops Two in Home Triangle Invitational
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2023 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *