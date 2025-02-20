Athlete of the Week: Makenna Brown

Name: Makenna Brown

Sport: Basketball

Position: Guard

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: St. Charles

High School: St. Charles East High School

Lily Goodfellow: When did you start playing basketball?

Makenna Brown: It was definitely in my younger years, so I would say second grade. My dad used to coach me through the park district and I did a few AAU [Amatuer Athletic Union] years.

LG: What is your biggest strength on the court?

MB: I would say rebounding. I have the athleticism to jump high and rebound.

LG: What have you learned about teamwork from your experience in basketball?

MB: Teamwork to me means to come together even in the tough times. So even when you’re losing a game, the halftime locker room talk is probably the most important time of the entire game. Because as a team you have to be able to build people up again and keep on reassuring them to keep on shooting the ball and that they’re doing well and to just make the next play.

LG: What are your goals with basketball?

MB: Currently I’m debating if I want to play on for a four-year school. So we’ll kind of see. The season’s coming to an end and I’m just starting now to talk to other schools. So, I may or may not play on. I would love to, it just kind of depends on if I want to put in all that time, because it’s a lot to go on for a four-year.

LG: How have your coaches helped you?

MB: They’ve just been very welcoming. I played my freshman year here. That was three years ago and I took two years off. I had a different coach here at COD, so not Abby Talley. During those two years I was still keeping in contact with Abby. The way that she welcomed me back with open arms was very comforting. She just wanted me to come and play for her. Just that fact that she has been a trusted adult, especially a female, has been very, very comforting and rewarding.

LG: What is your greatest accomplishment, either on or off the court?

MB: I would say, honestly, qualifying for nationals back in high school for track and field. So not even basketball related. But I got to run on the big blue track with a relay team that we didn’t even practice with, but we still placed. That was a very good accomplishment. Just to be able to go out with a relay team and win the race.

LG: Do you enjoy any other sports?

MB: Track and field. I’m going to be doing that here at COD as well this year. I’m really excited for that. So track, and I used to play volleyball and basketball, but then I ended up sticking with track and basketball.

LG: What’s your favorite class right now?

MB: I am currently in First Aid. I just wanted to get certified. So First Aid and CPR.

LG: Where do you see yourself in five years?

MB: Not in Illinois, that’s for sure. I would definitely love to move south. Florida is my dream home. So hopefully I can do boating in Florida in five years.

LG: Who is your favorite musician or band?

MB: I would say Tate Mcrae right now. Do you know her? I really like her music. And she’s really pretty too.

LG: What one word best describes you?

MB: I would say kind. I try to be kind, at least.

LG: Thank you very much, Makenna.

MB: Sure. Thank you!