Athlete of the Week: Luke Bonnema

Name: Luke Bonnema

Sport: Football

Position: Tight End

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Carol Stream

High School: Glenbard North

Lily Goodfellow: When did you start playing football?

Luke Bonnema: I started playing football when I was seven.

LG: What is your proudest achievement in football?

LB: I was All-Conference in high school as a junior, which was my first year playing varsity. And then I was All-Area as a senior, so that was pretty cool. And now I’m proud to be here.

LG: What motivates you as a student and an athlete?

LB: I have always liked football since I was young. So I just want to be good in the classroom and good on the field so I can keep playing football. I love it so much. That’s my motivation.

LG: What is the best advice you’ve ever received from a coach?

LB: I’ve received a lot of good advice, but probably just to always work your hardest and take nothing for granted. With injuries and all that stuff, you never know when you could be done.

LG: What have you learned about teamwork from your experience in football?

LB: I’ve learned a lot. On our team, we have about 125 guys. So being able to work with all of them and get everyone on the same page isn’t always easy. Sometimes it’s frustrating, but in the end, we always figure it out. That teaches you a lot.

LG: What are your goals with school and football?

LB: I would say my goals are to just do the best I can hear. I want to maintain a good GPA and then go to a bigger university later on. Whatever that is, I don’t know, but I just want to keep playing football and get my degree.

LG: What is your favorite movie?

LB: I got to think. What’s your favorite movie? I need some ideas.

LG: I don’t have a favorite.

LB: Okay. Um, “Cars.” “Cars” is great.

LG: What is your favorite food?

LB: Favorite food? What’s your favorite? Once again I need help.

LG: Pizza, burgers and bacon.

LB: Wow, okay. I’ll say a burger. Burger and fries. Can’t beat it.

LG: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

LB: Either Hawaii or I want to go to Europe. At some point during college, I want to study abroad. What about you?

LG: I would say New York, or Australia and New Zealand.

LB: Did you know the football team is going to New Jersey? So we’re going to be right by New York. We leave tomorrow at 11 p.m. because it’s such a far drive.

LG: That’s cool. What one word best describes you?

LB: Kind. I think because I always have a smile on my face and I’m happy to talk to people. I think I look out for other people and I’m very empathetic.

LG: Thank you very much!

LB: Of course! Thank you, Lily.