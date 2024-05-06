Athlete of the Week: Lorenzo Digiacinto

Name: Lorenzo Digiacinto

Sport: Lacrosse

Position: Defenseman

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Hoffman Estates

High School: Hoffman Estates

LG: When did you start playing lacrosse?

LD: I started playing lacrosse my freshman year in high school. Then COVID happened so my first real season was my sophomore year.

LG: This was the first year for the lacrosse program at COD. How did the season go?

LD: Honestly I think the season went great. We fell short to Nassau, and we lost 9-15. But we really built a great bond with each other, the team and the coaches. So overall, I think it was a great season.

LG: What was your biggest personal accomplishment this season?

LD: I think my greatest personal accomplishment was just getting closer with my team. We were all a bunch of new guys. The fact that the bond we had was so good, I think personally that’s what I feel is my greatest achievement.

LG: Your coach said that you lead with “a true student-athlete attitude.” What do you think he meant and how do you achieve that?

LD: I think what he means by that is being a leader on and off the field, in the classroom especially. Making sure I’m staying on top of my grades and being just a good teammate.

LG: Can you give me some examples on how you do that?

LD: When we’re in the study lab some guys might knock off, and I tell them to focus on their work. On the field, some guys might not be truly locked in. They might be on the sideline just joking around when the coach is trying to say something important, so I tell them to lock in.

LG: What does the commitment to lacrosse look like during the season?

LD: We had study lab Tuesdays and Thursdays every week, and we practiced five days of seven.

LG: How do you continue working on your lacrosse skills in the off-season?

LD: I’d say I go to the gym more often, and I play in a men’s league to make sure I’m staying up to date with my skills.

LG: What is the best advice you’ve ever received from a coach?

LD: The best advice I’ve ever received from a coach is probably from my high school coach. He told me to never be lackadaisical. Always do everything at game speed because you have to practice how you play.

LG: What are some of your favorite hobbies?

LD: Some of my favorite hobbies are playing video games, going to the gym, and going to the beach with my friends and playing spike ball. We did that a lot last summer, and I’m looking forward to doing that again this summer.

LG: Who are some of your role models in sports?

LD: I guess Tom Brady because he loves to win. And Deion Sanders because he’s very competitive and has good life advice.

LG: What is your favorite class right now?

LD: I’d say my favorite class is Sociology. Learning about people in society and how they live.

LG: What are your plans for next year? Will you be back to play another lacrosse season at COD?

LD: Unfortunately, I won’t. I am going to go to North Central in Naperville and continue playing lacrosse and study criminal justice.

LG: That’s great. Congratulations! What one word best describes you?

LD: I’d say fun. I like making people happy and making everyone around me feel good about themselves as much as I can.

LG: Thank you very much, Lorenzo.

LD: Thank you, Lily.