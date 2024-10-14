Name: Kevin Diederich

Sport: Cross Country

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Elmhurst

High School: Willowbrook

Lily Goodfellow: It’s great to have you back as Athlete of the Week!

Kevin Diederich: Thank you.

LG: Last year, you had an injury at the beginning of the season and missed the first two months. How has this season been so far and what are the highlights?

KD: So this season’s been really nice. We’ve had three races. They haven’t been the best of races, it’s been super hot out and the courses are a bit trickier. But I’d say some of the highlights is that the team is doing well. I’m extremely proud of guys like Miguel who came in as a freshman. A bunch of other guys are getting good times in. I’m generally proud of everybody.

LG: How does being a sophomore help you as a competitor?

KD: I kind of liked being a freshman last year. It made me the underdog. I think being a sophomore, it’s really helped me become more of a leader on the team. It hasn’t really helped me as a competitor, though. But I really enjoy seeing the next generation continue on the team and help those guys. And hopefully next year they’re going to be stepping up to that role too.

LG: What goes into training for the big meets?

KD: Generally we have a set week schedule where it’s an easy run on Monday. Tuesday is a workout that can include things like tempo runs, fartleks and hill workouts. Wednesday is a midweek run, which is generally a little bit easier. That’s about an hour of running. Thursday is an easy run. Friday is another workout, and Saturdays are usually a meet day or off. Sunday is a long run when we don’t have a meet day on the Saturday, and the long runs are usually 90 minutes. It differs for everybody since some people are more injury-prone.

LG: What are the reasons you like being part of a team sport?

KD: I really enjoy working with everybody on the team. It helps develop a team culture. I think this year is going to be great. Last year everybody was a little shy and quiet as a whole new team. But this year we know everybody and it’s really nice having a friend group. Another reason is that it allows me to be competitive and help both the team and myself. You get to support your teammates and it’s nice knowing that you’re all working toward that team goal.

LG: Do you think attitude is a factor in winning?

KD: So with cross country, it’s all attitude-based. Everybody is working toward that goal. We’re all working extremely hard with the long training and practices. Everybody’s attitude after getting second last year – I don’t think anybody is accepting that this year. We want to beat Harper, so there’s a lot of attitude going into being the national champions in our division this year.

LG: What have you learned about teamwork from your experience in cross country?

KD: Before doing cross country, I wasn’t really a teamwork person. Even now, I need to work on knowing that it’s a team sport and building everybody up and supporting everybody, staying at the line even after you’re done with your race and supporting the boys and the girls teams. It’s really nice being on a team.

LG: Where is your favorite place to run?

KD: I like the trails around my house. I like going north toward Addison and Wooddale Grove on the Salt Creek Trail. But when it comes to local areas, Blackwell is really nice. They have paths surrounding the entire location and you can take it out to the Prairie Path or Dupage River Trail.

LG: Do you plan to continue running for another college?

KD: That’s kind of in the works right now. I’m talking to the Governor’s State. But currently, the plan is that I’m just going to go to the U of I and do a running club there. It could change though.

LG: What is the best advice you’ve ever received?

KD: There’s a lot. I guess with cross country, it’s whatever you do, there’s no walking. You just gotta keep going, no matter the pain. Not unless you’re actually injured do you ever stop. Even if you’re hurting that bad, just jog. It’s one foot in front of the other. That’s the advice that I like the most and I have made it my philosophy at this point.

LG: If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

KD: There are so many options. I really like New Zealand. It’s got mountains and rainforests, black sand beaches and the geography in general. And the people are very nice. I definitely want to go to New Zealand one of these days and enjoy the nice weather and especially the wildlife and the birds.

LG: What one word best describes you?

KD: Stubborn, when it comes to mental fortitude. For that, I mean continuing no matter how much pain you’re in and to not give up in the middle of the race.

LG: Thank you very much, Kevin.

KD: Sounds good. Thanks.