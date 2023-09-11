College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
Photos provided by Joseph Sheehan

College of DuPage Green Lights Cannabis Cultivation Certificate

2
North American Firearms, a family run gun shop out of Lombard, Ill. puts police tape over rifles thatve been banned by the Protect Illinois Communities Act.

Assault Weapons Ban: Illinois Supreme Court Ruling Brings Debate

3
Re:Sierra all set up at their booth.

Photo Gallery: Buy/Sell/Swap Vintage Event Back Again at COD

4
COD Football Knocks Out the Hawks

COD Football Knocks Out the Hawks

5
Students explore Manufacturing Technology Lab at College of DuPage.

How Tradework Apprentices Thrive at the College of DuPage

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

Athlete of the Week: Guy Defeo

An exclusive interview with Guy Defeo whose performance on the men’s soccer team earned him a spot for athlete of the week.
Lily Goodfellow, Sports Writer
September 11, 2023
Photo+provided+by+COD+Athletics
Photo provided by COD Athletics

Name: Gaetano (Guy) Defeo

Sport: Soccer

Position: Midfielder

Year: Sophomore

Hometown: Lombard

High School: St Francis

 

Lily Goodfellow: When did you start playing soccer?

Guy Defeo: I first started playing soccer when I was four years old at the park district, so pretty much all my life. From there I went on to play club [soccer] and then that intertwined with high school and now college.

 

LG: What do you enjoy most about playing for COD?

GD: I really enjoy the group that we have. It’s a really fun group. We have come together really well and we love to compete. Hopefully, we’re moving in a positive direction.

 

LG: How do you think the team will do this season?

GD: I think we’re looking to build on last season. We’re headed in the right direction, looking to improve and obviously compete at the highest level that we can.

 

LG: Do you have any rituals before a game?

GD: Personally I just like listening to music and getting warmed up. Just getting my mind in the right place to be successful. 

 

LG: What is your best memory from soccer so far?

GD: Here at COD, probably when we qualified for regionals last year. We were one game away from doing that and got a win against a really good competitive team, so that was a really fun day.

 

LG: What have you learned about teamwork from your experience in soccer?

GD: In soccer, it’s really important to try to put your teammates’ needs above your own and put yourself in the best situation where you can be a positive contributor to what the team is trying to do.

 

LG: What’s the biggest impact a coach or teacher has had on you?

GD: Teachers and coaches here at COD have been really accommodating with the student-athlete life balance. Obviously putting my academics first, they’ve been really helpful to me with all that. COD has been a really nice fit. I was getting recruited at multiple places, and I felt like this was the best fit, both academically and for soccer. 

 

LG: What is your plan for after COD?

GD: After COD, I’m still deciding. I still want to keep playing, whether it’s at a college or at the club level. I’m trying to make all lines meet with school and soccer. I am an engineering major and COD has a lot of great partnerships, so we’re just trying to figure out which one will work the best.

 

LG: Do you enjoy any other sports?

GD: Growing up, soccer was my main sport but I also played baseball, basketball, and ran cross country and track in the past. But soccer is obviously number one now.

 

LG: How do you spend your free time when you aren’t playing soccer?

GD: I’m an engineering major, so academics take a lot of my time. Other than that I like to draw and play guitar so I have a creative aspect of my life too. 

 

LG: If you could only read one book for the rest of your life, what would it be?

GD: One book for the rest of my life? Probably the Bible. I grew up in a Catholic church, so it’s just really important to me.

 

LG: What one word best describes you?

GD: That’s a tough one. I think my teammates would probably say hardworking. 

 

LG: Thank you, Guy!

GD: Thank you so much for having me! It was really nice meeting you. 

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
COD women’s volleyball team hug after scoring a point.
Photo Gallery: Women's Volley Claim Victory Over Kougars
COD women’s soccer team celebrate after freshman Adamaris Lara scored her first goal.
Photo Gallery: Women's Soccer Ties Game with Spectacular Last Minute Goal
Freshman punt returner Madixx Morris makes a 67-yard return leading to a touchdown by sophomore quarterback Robert Brazziel.
Photo Gallery: First Football Home Game
The men’s cross-country team sprints from the starting line. They placed fifth out of nine teams with 123 points.
Photo Gallery: Cross Country Runners Win Fifth at Spartan Classic
COD Men’s Soccer Falls to Carl Sandburg College
COD Men’s Soccer Falls to Carl Sandburg College
COD Football Knocks Out the Hawks
COD Football Knocks Out the Hawks
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2023 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *