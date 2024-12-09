Athlete of the Week: Clayton Bone

Name: Clayton Bone

Sport: Football

Position: Wide Receiver

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Pontiac, Michigan

High School: Notre Dame Prep and Avon Old Farms School

Lily Goodfellow: When did you start playing football?

Clayton Bone: I started playing football in third grade. I played flag football for a year and then I started tackle in fourth grade.

LG: You’re from Michigan. How did you end up coming to COD?

CB: When I knew I wanted to go to junior college, I actually emailed a bunch of junior colleges all around the country. And the College of DuPage got back to me and recruited me. I came down on a visit last October and I really liked it here. I liked the facilities and the coaches and I decided it was the best fit for me.

LG: What has football taught you about testing your personal limits?

CB: A lot. Every day, especially here, we practice early in the morning. So there are days when you don’t want to get out of bed or you don’t want to work hard. But it teaches you discipline that even when you don’t want to do the hard things, you know you have to get better and get where you want to be.

LG: What is your favorite part about playing for COD?

CB: I really like the camaraderie of the team. In the past, I’ve had teams where guys aren’t necessarily a good group. They just have to play together. Here we play together as a team and everyone is good friends. It makes it a lot more fun because it feels like you’re truly just having a good time. It makes the hard times easier when everyone is friends.

LG: What is your proudest achievement?

CB: That’s a good question. I was at a Division 1 school before I came to COD. My whole life, playing Division 1 football was a dream for me. So, even though I’m not there anymore, when I committed to that school was a pretty big accomplishment for me.

LG: Do you have any advice for younger people just starting out in football?

CB: I would just say don’t take it for granted first of all. It does go by quick. It feels like just yesterday I was in fourth grade playing my first season. Now I’m almost at the end of my career. And I’d also say don’t put pressure on yourself. At the end of the day, it is just a game. If you put too much pressure on yourself, you’ll stop having fun. So just make sure you’re enjoying it.

LG: What is your idea of a perfect vacation?

CB: It’s got to be somewhere with a beach. I like warm spots. And good restaurants. A beach and good restaurants and I’m good.

LG: What is your favorite movie?

CB: I would say Creed 2. It’s a boxing movie. It’s really good. I watch it a lot.

LG: Where do you see yourself in five years?

CB: Hopefully I’ll have my college degree. I’ll probably be done playing football. Hopefully, I’ll have a good job and a dog, or something like that. I hope to be back in Michigan.

LG: What one word best describes you?

CB: I would say friendly. I try my best to be open to people, even people I don’t know, by just walking down the street saying hello to people. I try to make everyone feel comfortable around me and make the atmosphere I’m in better.

LG: Thank you very much!

CB: Of course! Thank you!