Athlete of the Week: Atiba Fitz

Name: Atiba Fitz
Sport: Football
Position: Running Back
Year: Redshirt Freshman
High School: Euclid
Lily Goodfellow: Where are you from, and how did you end up playing football for COD?
Atiba Fitz: I’m from Cleveland, Ohio. I graduated high school in 2021, and I was committed to the United States Air Force Academy. They found out that I have a neck tattoo before I went, so I ended up not being able to go there. I took a year off, and then I got a text from College of DuPage and ended up coming here.
LG: When did you start playing football?
AF: I started playing football when I was nine years old for the park district. Ever since I was nine, I haven’t missed a year of playing football.
LG: Have you ever had to deal with any injuries or setbacks?
AF: My biggest injury was a concussion I had in my senior year of high school. It was crazy. I still don’t know how it happened or which hit caused it. There were three or four plays that it could have been. I was out the rest of the season.
LG: How do your teammates make practice fun?
AF: Just by staying engaged and competing every day. Everyone gives full effort every day.
LG: What do you like most about being part of a team sport?
AF: The relationships that you build. I feel like being in sports helps you make friends that you will remember forever.
LG: What motivates you?
AF: My family. Knowing that they support me in everything I do, that keeps me going every day.
LG: What are your goals with football and school?
AF: My goals with football and school is to graduate from COD and hopefully go to a four-year college and graduate with my bachelor’s in sports management. The plan is to also continue playing football for a university.
LG: Who is your role model?
AF: I would probably say my mom. Since I was little, she is pretty much all I have. Everything I’ve seen her do, I wanted to do growing up. So now, everything I do I make sure to dedicate it to my mother. She comes to every home game, so I still get to see her almost every weekend.
LG: How do you like to spend your free time?
AF: I probably just work out, chill and do some homework. That’s about it. I’ll play video games and watch YouTube.
LG: What one word best describes you?
AF: I would say ambitious.
LG: Thank you very much, Atiba!
AF: No problem. Thank you!