Breaking News
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
Coffee Shop on CODs Campus

A Brewing Storm: The Starbucks Boycott and Growing Student Activism

2
Race Problem in Judicial System

Race Problem in Judicial System

3
Jim Mulyk in the dining room of the Culinary and Hospitality Center (CHC).

Jim Mulyk: His Legacy of Service Above Self

4
A Blue Line flag plaque displayed above the memorial for fallen Bloomingdale, Ill. police officer Raymond Murrell.

Controversy Erupts Over Blue Line Flag Displays at COD

5
Over 400 people protested outside Chicagos Federal Plaza on Oct. 18 to show solidarity with Palestine. (Photo cropped from original dimensions.)

Israel and Palestine: COD Community Shares Connection to War

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

Athlete of the Week: Atiba Fitz

An exclusive interview with Atiba Fitz whose performance on the football team earned him a spot for Athlete of the Week.
Lily Goodfellow, Sports Writer
November 6, 2023
Photo+provided+by+COD+Athletics
Photo provided by COD Athletics

Name: Atiba Fitz

Sport: Football

Position: Running Back

Year: Redshirt Freshman

High School: Euclid

 

Lily Goodfellow: Where are you from, and how did you end up playing football for COD?

Atiba Fitz: I’m from Cleveland, Ohio. I graduated high school in 2021, and I was committed to the United States Air Force Academy. They found out that I have a neck tattoo before I went, so I ended up not being able to go there. I took a year off, and then I got a text from College of DuPage and ended up coming here.

 

LG: When did you start playing football?

AF: I started playing football when I was nine years old for the park district. Ever since I was nine, I haven’t missed a year of playing football. 

 

LG: Have you ever had to deal with any injuries or setbacks?

AF: My biggest injury was a concussion I had in my senior year of high school. It was crazy. I still don’t know how it happened or which hit caused it. There were three or four plays that it could have been. I was out the rest of the season.

 

LG: How do your teammates make practice fun?

AF: Just by staying engaged and competing every day. Everyone gives full effort every day.

 

LG: What do you like most about being part of a team sport?

AF: The relationships that you build. I feel like being in sports helps you make friends that you will remember forever.  

 

LG: What motivates you?

AF: My family. Knowing that they support me in everything I do, that keeps me going every day.

 

LG: What are your goals with football and school?

AF: My goals with football and school is to graduate from COD and hopefully go to a four-year college and graduate with my bachelor’s in sports management. The plan is to also continue playing football for a university. 

 

LG: Who is your role model?

AF: I would probably say my mom. Since I was little, she is pretty much all I have. Everything I’ve seen her do, I wanted to do growing up. So now, everything I do I make sure to dedicate it to my mother. She comes to every home game, so I still get to see her almost every weekend.  

 

LG: How do you like to spend your free time?

AF: I probably just work out, chill and do some homework. That’s about it. I’ll play video games and watch YouTube. 

 

LG: What one word best describes you?

AF: I would say ambitious.

 

LG: Thank you very much, Atiba!

AF: No problem. Thank you!

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Sophomore defensive back Kameron Gothard celebrates with head coach Matthew Rahn after he intercepted the ball.
Photo Gallery: COD Football Earns 10th Season Win
Freshman forward Alecio Bonner tips off the ball towards his teammate.
Photo Gallery: COD Men's Basketball Wins First Home Game
COD Men’s Basketball Soars Over Eagles in Season Opener
COD Men’s Basketball Soars Over Eagles in Season Opener
Sophomore running back Jaden McGill leaps for a touchdown.
COD Ends Regular Season With Huge Win Over Georgia Military
COD volleyball players celebrate after scoring a point.
Photo Gallery: COD Volleyball Takes Down Joliet in First Postseason Game
Freshman Kevin Diederich crosses the finish line in 26:51.50, winning the region four cross country title.
Photo Gallery: COD Cross Country Competes at Region 4 Championship
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2023 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *