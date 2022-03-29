Art Connection | PLR

Natalia G. Toreeva (2010) “Art Connection,” The Prairie Light Review: Vol. 30 : No. 2

I always remember

This statue, the Chicago Picasso –

The steel horse or woman’s face,

I studied in Russia.

Now we’re both here, in the heart of Chicago,

Two strangers together –

Face to face,

Two different worlds

Looking at each other.

I am so immensely grateful

For this titanic conversation –

Is it a metal woman’s face in its abstract form,

Or just a human monster mask, made of a pile of iron rust,

Making a mysterious tie in this modern art connection?