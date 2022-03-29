Art Connection | PLR
March 29, 2022
Natalia G. Toreeva (2010) “Art Connection,” The Prairie Light Review: Vol. 30 : No. 2
I always remember
This statue, the Chicago Picasso –
The steel horse or woman’s face,
I studied in Russia.
Now we’re both here, in the heart of Chicago,
Two strangers together –
Face to face,
Two different worlds
Looking at each other.
I am so immensely grateful
For this titanic conversation –
Is it a metal woman’s face in its abstract form,
Or just a human monster mask, made of a pile of iron rust,
Making a mysterious tie in this modern art connection?