All+The+Gifts+Ideas+Pre-Wrapped+to+Avoid+the+December+Chaos

The most wonderful time of the year is almost here as the holidays are just around the corner. People are already starting to get their Christmas gift list checked. Don’t wait until the last minute to get presents for your loved ones. In this list you will find affordable, adorable and memorable gifting ideas for your family, friends or even yourself.

Keurig K-mini-Coffee Maker

Living in Illinois, Christmas can sometimes be a very cold and chilly time of the year. What’s a better way than having a hot cup of coffee or chocolate in your hands when waking up to freezing winter days? Undoubtedly, a coffee or a hot chocolate machine would make every one’s day better. In this year’s list you can safely add the Keurig K-mini–Coffee Maker. It is a single-serve cup pod coffee brewer with 6 to 12 oz brew sizes and plenty of vibrant colors to choose from. For hot chocolate lovers, you can have your favorite drink made by the Keurig machine with the purchase of hot chocolate cup pods. Along with the coffee maker, a cute mug with funny quotes would be a great addition.

Custom Made Blanket

When we think of coffee, our minds usually go to those movie scenes where the actors are holding a hot cup of coffee and curling up on their sofa with a warm and cozy blanket. A great gift idea for the cold days of December is a warm, snuggly, and cozy blanket that reminds the gift receivers of you. This year, Walmart provides people with the ability to turn their favorite picture into a custom blanket that will keep your loved ones warm all year long. The Photo Blankets can be purchased online with a variety of blanket material options. Plus, an easy and smart addition to the custom blanket is a set of pajamas. Who would not love a warm blanket and some cozy pajamas?

Books

For most people, the holidays mean a few days of relaxation and rest. A thoughtful present could be the purchase of a book. A great novel is always a pleasant way to escape from work life and enjoy those few days of relaxation. Some book suggestions are, “The Hunchback of Notre-Dame” by Victor Hugo, “The Man Who Laughs” by Victor Hugo, “The Phantom of The Opera” by Gaston Leroux and “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee. Special, collectible book editions would be another notable option.

Paintings by number

For people who love to create art or have family members and friends who adore spending time by creating and crafting, paintings by number are an excellent gift idea. There are countless painting sets that include paint and paintbrushes, with a variety of painting options. You can choose from landscaping and animals to abstract and minimalist pictures. This affordable present idea can entertain every age group, from young to old.

Video Games

For the gamers, Christmas could be the time of the year when they have the most time to play their favorite video games. Free from work and responsibilities, gamers will surely appreciate a present that includes a Playstation or Xbox game. Some of the most interesting games I enjoyed playing during quarantine in 2020 were “The Last of Us Part II,” “Final Fantasy VII Remake,” “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey,” “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales” and “Red Dead Redemption II.” Gifting a fantastic video game will surely be appreciated.

Those are just some of the top picks for gifts this year, so you can be the gifting master among your friends and family. You can also create a shareable, custom gift list to make sure Santa brings you exactly what you want this year.

