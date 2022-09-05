48-25, Max “Gladiator” General Helps Lead Chaps to Victory In First Game Of The Season

In their 2022 opening performance, the Chaps came out with a win showcasing what’s in store this football season.

Nick Karmia

As last year’s defending NJCAA champions, the Chaps football team defeated Ellsworth College 48-25 in their home opener at Bjarne Ullsvik Stadium.

Dedicated athletic performances throughout the team led to victory including that of Max General, the quarterback of the night, who threw four touchdown passes and ran for another.

General, who’s favorite movie is Gladiator, played like one throwing for 409 yards on 17 of 24 passing and gained 23 yards rushing on the night, according to yardage recorded on gochapsgo.com.

“My dad was a coach,” General said. “My older brothers both played football, and it was mainly my brother, Robby, who got me into it. “When I got to COD they gave us a set of numbers we could pick from. As soon as I saw No. 6 open up I had to grab it. That was my brother’s number, and he’s really the one who got it all started for me.”

General’s preparation stage follows work with “Throw It Deep,” an “Elite Quarterback and Wide Receiver training in the Chicagoland area,” according to the academy’s website.

“I really dialed in with the couple off-seasons leading up to this year, working on the fundamentals, tighter release, and those perfect spirals,” General said.

Some family friends had a big hand in influencing General to come to COD.

“They said, ‘Hey, you’ve got the talent. Look at that junior college route,’” General said. “I went on a visit here, talked to (Asst.) Coach (Joe) Furco, talked to (Head) Coach (Matthew) Rahn, and just fell in love with the place; I’m glad that I’m here.”

Throughout the Aug. 25th game, receptions leading to touchdowns were made by Vince Brown, Myles McKatherine, Marguel Porter and Samson Zander, with field goals throughout the game from Chris Ndushabandi and Joshua Winslow adding to the score.

“Defensively, the Chaps totaled three interceptions — one each from Nick Bucaro, Jarin Edwards and Ja’shawn Braswell. Rahn and defensive coordinator Trevor Cipriano noted top efforts from Byron Puryear, Michael Walker and Danarius Shaw,” said Mark Reinhiller, COD sports information coordinator.

Without a single turnover throughout the entire game, the Chaps start off 1-0 and play Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio Sept. 10 at 12 p.m. The 2022 football schedule can be found here.