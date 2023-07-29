College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
Photo of Jane Marczewski provided by Mitch Marczewski.

Jane Marczewski’s Legacy in the Nightbirde Foundation

2
Visitors were allowed to pet most of the animals, including this donkey.

Photo Gallery: DuPage County Fair

3
COD Fuel Pantry main shelf

Fuel Pantry: A Lifeline Against Food Insecurity

4
Photo of Johnny in front of the COD Fountain

Sorry Chaparrals, But I Have Reached My Epilogue!

5
Official cover art for healing hurts.

You Wish You Would've Known: An Album About Mental Health

Coffee Break
Title Art by ADHL
“Eva's World” Page 22
Title Art by ADHL
“Eva's World” Page 21

Sorry Chaparrals, But I Have Reached My Epilogue!

Johnny Chirayil, the man behind the socials, bids his farewell after working two years for the Courier.
Johnny Chirayil, Social Media Editor
July 29, 2023
Photo+of+Johnny+in+front+of+the+COD+Fountain
Photo of Johnny in front of the COD Fountain

It is hard to believe how quickly these two years have gone by. Many of my college days were long, especially with spending additional hours doing Courier work, but sadly those days are over. A new chapter awaits once I take my final steps out of the College of DuPage building.

Why I joined the Courier?

I joined the team on September 8, 2021. I considered this an excellent opportunity to get a part-time job and make new friends. If I joined one of the biggest groups in COD, I would adapt to the atmosphere better. I applied to be a Graphic Designer since I took some graphics classes during high school, and I wanted to use those skills to work in the Courier. I also applied to be a Social Media Editor because I took charge of the socials at my previous workplace.

What do I do at the Courier?

I got accepted as the Social Media Editor. From there, I made announcements for COD events on Facebook and Instagram. I would also film the events so students and staff won’t miss out on what is happening. I also post announcements for new articles weekly so everyone can keep up with the newsletter. I do write articles of my own, primarily movie and video game critiques, which were fun.

What have I learned from the Courier?

The Courier is a great job opportunity for those pursuing a writing career. Our adviser, Jim Fuller, gives excellent tips on how to write better articles, maybe even a book. When it comes to writing, you want to ensure you avoid redundancy and use passive tones. I also learned how each member does his or her part in the newsletter. 

Most staff writers interview people on campus to get background information for their articles. Sometimes they would visit other places, such as museums and concerts, and write about their experience.

We then go through a process of how we get our articles ready. We have the managing editor and adviser look through the piece and ensure the information is accurate, and there are no grammar errors. Afterward, writers go to the dashboard and publish their articles on the Courier website. Huzzah! A new article is now available for you to read!

Where will I go after the Courier?

I won’t look into any news-related or writing careers after finishing the Courier. However, I may consider doing a blog or podcast discussing my opinions on certain movies, TV shows and video games. You may notice that I am a big Sonic the Hedgehog fan, considering I have written four articles about Sonic. Therefore, I can create my own news source that will provide the latest topics for the blue blur. I will only be doing it for fun, though. 

Final Words

I want to thank those following up with the Courier and supporting our work. You, being the reader right now, are what keeps us going. I also thank the team for being the greatest group of friends I could ever have at COD. I won’t forget all of you. I also thank Jim Fuller for giving me this job opportunity and showing me how to write an article properly. I will definitely be writing more vital memos from here. Lastly, thank you to those who have taken the time to read my articles and praise my work. 

Sayonara, College of DuPage!

Again, it is hard to believe how fast the years went by. I had a lot of great memories here, but now it is time for me to move on and face new frontiers. I wish the best of luck to all current and incoming members of the Courier. I hope my work here has set a good example for you all. Thank you to everyone once again. Elmhurst University, here I come!

 

Johnny’s Final Courier Meeting
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Features/Arts
Visitors were allowed to pet most of the animals, including this donkey.
Photo Gallery: DuPage County Fair
COD Fuel Pantry main shelf
Fuel Pantry: A Lifeline Against Food Insecurity
Cropped photo from the College of DuPage Instagram page.
Juneteenth and the Struggles Beyond Slavery
Parade float passing through, with attendees wearing shirts that say Pride means more.
Photo Gallery: 2023 Chicago Pride Parade
Observers admiring the artwork.
Photo Gallery: DePaul Art Museum Senior Thesis Exhibition
A Guide to Starved Rock State Parks Scenic Trails
A Guide to Starved Rock State Park's Scenic Trails
About the Contributor
Johnny Chirayil, Social Media Editor
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2023 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *