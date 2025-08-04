NHL 2024-25 Offseason Winners and Losers Review

Graphic by Emily Ziajor

The 2024/2025 National Hockey League season has come to an end, and the Florida Panthers have officially won the Stanley Cup. On July 1, the NHL Free Agency started after the draft. I have listed three NHL teams that are winners and losers during the offseason.

Winner: Florida Panthers

It’s pretty obvious that as back to back Stanley cup champions they should hold on to their core players. The Brad Marchand signing is questionable in terms of contract length, but Aaron Ekblad and Sam Bennet are underrated and worth every penny. Ekblad will be a strong addition to the younger blue line they will have for years to come. Bennet and Marchand will be tough grinders for the Panthers and be a pain to their opponents. It’s not clear how they will build depth or handle their salary cap, but with their current roster the Florida Panthers are gonna be just fine.

Loser: Boston Bruins

The Bruins have had a bad year this past season, with a record of 33-39-10. They finished a season with a below 500 record for the 1st time since the 2006-2007 season, and missed the playoffs for the 1st time since the 2015-16 season. They also threw away 17 million dollars to recruit Tanner Jeannot. I’m sorry, you’re telling me that Jeannot is worth 17 million when you could have brought back Marchand and made him a Bruin for life? It was an absolutely horrible decision that is going to hurt them for years to come. It’s also unfortunate that David Pastrnak is going to get moved at a time they are already struggling. I am not expecting much from the Bruins from now on.

Winner: Las Vegas Golden Knights

They should be called the Las Vegas Bad Guys with how much they’re bullying the competition! They once again swung for the fences by acquiring Mitch Marner from the Toronto Maple Leafs and signing him to an eight-year extension for 12 million dollars. Adding Marner brings a heavy top scoring player to the Knights, alongside his teammates Jack Eichel, Mark Stone, Brandon Saad, Tomas Hertl, William Karlsson, Noah Hannifin and Adian Hill as the starting goaltender. The Knights will be a scary team for the 2025-26 season. If I were not a Golden Knights fan, I’d be terrified to face them. Don’t count them out from the 2025-26 Stanley Cup.

Loser: Los Angeles Kings

Let’s get this straight. The Kings lost Vladislav Gavrikov in free agency when they could have traded him. They gave more money to Brian Doumilin and Cody Ceci than Gavrikov, leaving him free to sign with the New York Rangers instead. Ceci is now the second highest paid defenseman on the team behind Drew Doughty. While Kuzmenko Perry and Armia are nice signings, the Ceci and Doumilin signings are a downgrade. Ken Holland, this ain’t it chief. The Kings look older and a bit worse than they did last season.

Winner: Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes did not have to lose much in free agency. They acquired K’Andre Miller from the New York Rangers and signed him to an eight-year deal for seven and a half million dollars. They also signed Nikolaj Ehlers to a six-year contract for eight and a half million dollars. The ‘Canes will be a scarier team in the Metropolitan Division, and they will give other teams in the NHL fierce competition. They have a good team all around that’s good enough to compete for the 2025-26 Stanley Cup.

Loser: Buffalo Sabers

I am so sorry Buffalo Sabers fans. It feels like you have been re-building for what feels like forever. Does the owner Terry Pegula just not care? They have had SO many coaching and General Manager changes in the past years we don’t know what they’re doing anymore. Now Lindy Ruff, who is almost in his 70s, is the current head coach. They have lost so much talent by trading JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoths. It’s bad enough to where All Canadian NHL teams will win a Stanley Cup before the Sabers do. When will the Sabers fans see playoffs and a Stanley Cup?

With a young 2025-2026 season coming ahead, there is room for great excitement and disappointments. We are seeing a lot of rising stars right now who all have championship potential. With all said and done, I think the 2025-26 Stanley Cup will go to the Carolina Hurricanes, but only time will tell.