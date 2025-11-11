COD’s “The Game’s Afoot” Brilliantly Blends Humor and Suspense

The moment the lights came up in the theater, I wasn’t exactly sure what to expect. I knew “The Game’s Afoot” was a comedic play, but it was also a murder mystery, which are two genres that I didn’t exactly see mixing super well. Quickly, though, I was proven wrong. Throughout the whole performance, I was caught between laughing at the absurd comedy and trying to solve the mystery as it unfolded.

“The Game’s Afoot” was written by Ken Ludwig and published in 2012. The play was brought to life by the College Theater department at College of DuPage’s (COD) MacAninch Arts Center (MAC). The production is set to run from Nov. 6 through Nov. 23 and highlights mainly COD students in the cast. Amelia Barrett, a theater professor at COD, directs the play, which lasts two hours.

The story follows William Gillette, an actor known for portraying Sherlock Holmes on Broadway, and his group of friends spending Christmas Eve at his home. Not long after arriving, one of the guests is gruesomely murdered. To solve the case, Gillette takes it upon himself to assume the role of his detective character. The situation starts to get out of hand once a police inspector arrives and tries to conduct her own investigation. Gillette and the rest of his guests are stuck trying to solve a murder while avoiding falling victim to the killer themselves.

A lot of the comedy in this play relates to the characters and how they interact with one another. All of the actors embodied their characters effortlessly. The casting felt spot on; I couldn’t imagine any of them playing a different character in the show. The actor who played Gillette, Alexander Wood, was perfect for the dry, deadpan delivery needed for his role. Similarly, Lucien Goldmen, who played Inspector Goring, did an excellent job portraying the clueless police officer, which made the situation the characters were in seem both funny and believable. The whole cast worked masterfully together, playing off of each other’s energy and comedic timing.

There were also some impressive physical comedy moments I appreciated. Part of the set involved a rotating double-sided wall, which was amazing to see function on the stage. There was a recurring bit where two characters try to hide something in the wall, but it kept malfunctioning and making the situation worse. Not only was it a particularly funny scene, but it was also a testament to the time and effort this set must have taken to construct. There was also a scene where one character throws her coat onto another character who had just walked onstage. To me, simple, quick physical comedy bits like this are what make onstage comedies so great to watch unfold.

The darker, more suspenseful moments are another stellar aspect of this story. There is a scene in the first act where the characters try to contact a spirit in a seance, which felt genuinely creepy, as if I was experiencing it alongside the characters onstage. The murder mystery itself is also very well done. There are multiple red herrings, complicating the question of who the murderer actually is. I was fully enticed by the mystery and left on the edge of my seat for much of the second act. The humor plays seamlessly into the mystery, too. For instance, as strange as it might sound, the murder scene is pretty hysterical, blending dramatic irony and more physical comedy into an amazing sequence.

Overall, COD’s production of “The Game’s Afoot” masterfully blends two seemingly opposing genres into one engaging performance. It was great to see a more modern play come to life, since sometimes it seems like the classics get all the love. This production is a nice mixture of comedy, mystery, and suspense brought to life by a talented group of actors and a beautiful set. I would definitely recommend catching this while it’s showing this month.

“The Game’s Afoot” is currently showing Thursday through Sunday. You can catch the play in the MacAninch Arts Center (MAC) on campus in the Studio Theater. Tickets are $16 for students and can be purchased on the MAC’s website.