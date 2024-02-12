Breaking News
Reader Survey - Leaderboard
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
Trending Stories
1
Starbucks storefront, located in Downtown Elmhurst

The Cost of a Cup: Why I Chose to Boycott Starbucks and You Should Too

2
A Re-Arranged Anomaly of The “Zelda: Ocarina of Time” OST

A Re-Arranged Anomaly of The “Zelda: Ocarina of Time” OST

3
Photo provided by COD Athletics

Athlete of the Week: Ben Zielinski

4
Killer Klassix: Dance Gavin Dance- Demos EP

Killer Klassix: Dance Gavin Dance- "Demos" EP

5
Newsstand depicting different headlines: Counted days, Faces of Violence, Police and Military Alerted.

Peru Is Destroying Itself

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword
Trending Stories
1
Starbucks storefront, located in Downtown Elmhurst

The Cost of a Cup: Why I Chose to Boycott Starbucks and You Should Too

2
A Re-Arranged Anomaly of The “Zelda: Ocarina of Time” OST

A Re-Arranged Anomaly of The “Zelda: Ocarina of Time” OST

3
Photo provided by COD Athletics

Athlete of the Week: Ben Zielinski

4
Killer Klassix: Dance Gavin Dance- Demos EP

Killer Klassix: Dance Gavin Dance- "Demos" EP

5
Newsstand depicting different headlines: Counted days, Faces of Violence, Police and Military Alerted.

Peru Is Destroying Itself

Coffee Break
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Sudoku
This Week’s Free Crossword
This Week’s Free Crossword

Athlete of the Week: Madixx Morris

An exclusive interview with Madixx Morris whose performance on the football team earned him a spot for Athlete of the Week.
Lily Goodfellow, Sports Writer
February 12, 2024
Photo+provided+by+COD+Athletics.
Photo provided by COD Athletics.

Name: Madixx Morris

Sport: Football

Position: Wide Receiver/Punt Returner

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Springfield

High School: Sacred Heart Griffin High School 

 

LG: When did you start playing football?

MM: When I was five in Louisiana. Yeah, I started tackle football at five. I was young.

 

LG: When did you move to Illinois?

MM: I grew up in Louisiana. I lived there for ten years. My dad wanted us to go to his high school in Springfield. We went there for a little bit and then transferred. 

 

LG: How did you end up playing for COD?

MM: I didn’t have a lot of offers out of high school. Coach Cip [Cipriano] called me one day and talked to me for a little bit and that’s why I ended up here. 

 

LG: What does training in the offseason look like?

MM: I’ll go back home, and I have a trainer. So I’ll work out with him Monday through Friday. Then once camp starts here I’ll come back to COD and start doing whatever it is they have us to do. 

 

LG: What is your favorite moment from last season?

MM: Obviously, I have to say the National Championship. That’s pretty cool to win something at such a high stage and being on TV was really fun. 

 

LG: What do you like most about playing for COD?

MM: The experiences, like traveling to different states and just being able to hang out with your buddies on the football team. Hanging out in the hotel and goofing off before you play games is fun. 

 

LG: Who are some of your role models in sports?

MM: I’d probably say my older brother. He plays football for Western Michigan. That’s someone I look up to. Professionally, probably someone like Cooper Kupp or someone like that who I’ve always watched growing up.

 

LG: What is your favorite music to listen to while training?

MM: It depends. If it’s a leg workout, I like listening to rock. But if it’s upper body, just hip-hop or country.

 

LG: What is your idea of a perfect weekend?

MM: Probably just hanging out with my family. Going back home and hanging out with them and just chilling. Nothing crazy. 

 

LG: What is your favorite class right now?

MM: Probably Speech, because we’re doing speeches about athletes and stuff we’re interested in, so that makes me more interested in it.

 

LG: What are your plans for after COD?
MM: I want to study construction management, so I want to go to a school that offers that and obviously, I want school to be paid for. So, I’ve emailed a few schools that offer that, and I hope to hear back and play for one of them. 

 

LG: What one word best describes you?

MM: Oh, you’re putting me on the spot. I’d say passionate. Anything I do, I just love doing it. I’m passionate about what I do and who I am.

 

LG: Thank you very much, Madixx.

MM: Thank you.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Freshman middle hitter Justus Barbel reaches behind to hit the ball past the defenders.
Photo Gallery: COD Men's Volleyball Takes on Trinity Christian
A New Era of DuPage County Lacrosse
A New Era of DuPage County Lacrosse
The COD womens basketball team cheers from the sidelines.
Photo Gallery: COD Women's Basketball Honors Breast Cancer Survivors
The COD track team cheers for their teammates during the 4x400 meter relay.
Photo Gallery: COD Track Competes at Walter Kramer Invite
The COD mens basketball team cheers from the sidelines.
Photo Gallery: COD Men's Basketball Claims a Win Over Wolves
Photo provided by COD Athletics
Athlete of the Week: Ben Zielinski
Advertisement
College of DuPage | SSC 1220
425 Fawell Blvd. Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
(630) 730-6911
[email protected]
College of DuPage's Student Newspaper

The Courier
© 2024 The Courier, All Rights Reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Comment Policy: Comments are not posted until they are approved by the Managing Editor. Comments that are approved will be civil and on-topic. Profanity, vulgarity, slurs, personal attacks and misinformation will not be allowed. If a comment violates these standards, it will not be approved.
All Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *