Athlete of the Week: Madixx Morris

Name: Madixx Morris

Sport: Football

Position: Wide Receiver/Punt Returner

Year: Freshman

Hometown: Springfield

High School: Sacred Heart Griffin High School

LG: When did you start playing football?

MM: When I was five in Louisiana. Yeah, I started tackle football at five. I was young.

LG: When did you move to Illinois?

MM: I grew up in Louisiana. I lived there for ten years. My dad wanted us to go to his high school in Springfield. We went there for a little bit and then transferred.

LG: How did you end up playing for COD?

MM: I didn’t have a lot of offers out of high school. Coach Cip [Cipriano] called me one day and talked to me for a little bit and that’s why I ended up here.

LG: What does training in the offseason look like?

MM: I’ll go back home, and I have a trainer. So I’ll work out with him Monday through Friday. Then once camp starts here I’ll come back to COD and start doing whatever it is they have us to do.

LG: What is your favorite moment from last season?

MM: Obviously, I have to say the National Championship. That’s pretty cool to win something at such a high stage and being on TV was really fun.

LG: What do you like most about playing for COD?

MM: The experiences, like traveling to different states and just being able to hang out with your buddies on the football team. Hanging out in the hotel and goofing off before you play games is fun.

LG: Who are some of your role models in sports?

MM: I’d probably say my older brother. He plays football for Western Michigan. That’s someone I look up to. Professionally, probably someone like Cooper Kupp or someone like that who I’ve always watched growing up.

LG: What is your favorite music to listen to while training?

MM: It depends. If it’s a leg workout, I like listening to rock. But if it’s upper body, just hip-hop or country.

LG: What is your idea of a perfect weekend?

MM: Probably just hanging out with my family. Going back home and hanging out with them and just chilling. Nothing crazy.

LG: What is your favorite class right now?

MM: Probably Speech, because we’re doing speeches about athletes and stuff we’re interested in, so that makes me more interested in it.

LG: What are your plans for after COD?

MM: I want to study construction management, so I want to go to a school that offers that and obviously, I want school to be paid for. So, I’ve emailed a few schools that offer that, and I hope to hear back and play for one of them.

LG: What one word best describes you?

MM: Oh, you’re putting me on the spot. I’d say passionate. Anything I do, I just love doing it. I’m passionate about what I do and who I am.

LG: Thank you very much, Madixx.

MM: Thank you.