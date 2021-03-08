Marilyn Manson Allegations Update

Reading Time: 3 minutes

A month has passed since actress Evan Rachel Wood made her allegations against 90s metal icon and shock rocker Marilyn Manson. She accused the artist of inappropriate behavior such as grooming and sexual and physical assault. More and more women came forward and shared their similar experiences with the singer. Following the allegations, Manson has been dropped from his record label (Loma Vista), lost his manager (Tony Ciulla) and even lost some acting roles in upcoming TV series such as “American Gods” and the “Creepshow” anthology. The accusations and investment in the case have even brought to the FBI’s attention and they are currently undergoing an investigation based upon these claims of misconduct.

This incident centers around controversy and backlash that has seemed to find its way into the antichrist superstar’s pathway throughout much of his long and successful career. Manson survived one of his toughest battles which was the accusations of his music impacting the shooters of Columbine in 1999. During this time Manson was under major backfire as parents, politicians, and religious organizations all came after the shock rocker for his influence and controversial messages that relayed within his music. Even throughout that time Manson was able to recover and gain his popularity. Now 22 years later Manson faces backlash once more as allegations of sexual misconduct and abuse came knocking at his doorstep. The singer was beaten, jailed, and mocked by many during his rise to fame in the 90s but still remained strong in his message to influence metal and the youth that came with it. The rise in sexual allegations and the influence of the Metoo movement have impacted the lives and careers of so many infamous and talented names in pop culture, the question that remains and will remain until this case is settled is Marilyn the next to go? Only crucial evidence and the progression of this unsteady and controversial case will tell.

Alice Cooper, the godfather of shock rock made a statement to NME magazine on March 2nd regarding the allegations made against Manson. Cooper toured with the artist back in 2013 and is considered to be a friend to Manson.

Cooper said, “It’s funny about Marilyn, in that I know Marilyn. When we toured together we got along very well. I never noticed that streak in him, if it’s there. I will always believe in the word, allegations are still allegations.”

Cooper’s insight provides support but also a sense of optimism as the infamous shock rocker knew Manson on a creative and musical level but not so much a personal one. Cooper’s response seems as if he wants to provide support for a fellow rocker, but he also doesn’t want to dismiss these serious claims against him. Cooper has made no further comment, but his insight surely provides some diverse feedback as the story is still being investigated. As new details emerge and more women come forward with various accusations, the future for the shock rocker becomes dimmer and dimmer.

On February 23, actress Bianca Allaine identified Manson as her abuser to Sun Magazine. She stated that when she was 16 Mason forcefully kissed her and “fondled” her underage friends. At the age of 19, Allaine and Manson were in a sexual relationship. Allaine claims Manson would want others to watch her having intercourse with himself or other members of the band along with requests for lude sexual acts that she was not comfortable with. Allaine talked to other women who subject Manson’s abuse, such as “Game of Thrones” star Esme Bianco who dated the rockstar in 2011. Bianco said she felt like a prisoner when residing in Manson’s home and shared her experiences of his abuse. She claims he cut her with a knife and chased her with an axe.

Both women went to the FBI regarding the allegations. Allaine intends to show journals and videotapes of the 1999 misconduct as evidence to the FBI. In Allaine’s interview with the Sun magazine she stated that “I don’t sleep, and when I do sleep I have nightmares, nobody wants this kind of attention, but I’m telling the truth. Marilyn Manson might be scary, but Brian Warner (Manson’s legal name) is the most terrifying person I’ve ever met in my life. He’s evil.” Following this statement, Allaine began getting threats from die-hard Manson fans and her social media accounts, email, and website were all hacked. But besides the aggressive feedback from hardcore Manson fans, she has also received support from Bianco as well as the others who stepped forward.

More on this story will be covered as it continues to progress.

You can read the full statements from the Sun, NME, and Loudwire regarding the situation and the statements from the people mentioned in the article below.

https://loudwire.com/new-marilyn-manson-accuser-fbi-abuse-claims/

https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/14142053/marilyn-mansons-teen-lover-meet-fbi-abuse/

https://www.nme.com/news/music/alice-cooper-on-marilyn-manson-abuse-claims-i-never-noticed-that-streak-in-him-2892151