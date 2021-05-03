WATCH: The Silver Lining – The one with Joey
May 3, 2021
For this week’s episode, a former general assignment reporter for the Courier joins The Silver Lining crew to discuss the House bill that would guarantee admission for community college students into the U of I system and President Joe Biden’s American Families Plan that would provide two years of free community college.
To watch, click on the video above. You can also watch it on YouTube.
