WATCH: COD’s plans for the fall semester, COVID-19 vaccines at COD + the pandemic’s impact on a local animal shelter
April 19, 2021
- The COD Board of Trustees recently discussed the college’s plans for returning to campus in the fall semester.
- COD has also been the site of a recent mass vaccination event.
- A look at the return of baseball to COD.
- How have the lives of animals at a local shelter been changed by the pandemic?
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.