Cleve Carney Museum of Art presents the Frida Kahlo Timeless Exhibition at College of Dupage McAninch Arts Center from June 5 to September 6. In honor of Frida Kahlo, Glen Ellyn has made it possible for the public to experience her importance and impact by displaying wall art, painted flower pots, murals, decorations, and products to take the experience with you.