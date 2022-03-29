Pondering a Grey Area | PLR

Ellyn Ong (1995) “Pondering a Grey Area,” The Prairie Light Review: Vol. 14 : No. 3

If there is anything that truly irks me, it’s the grey area in life. I get scattered enough as it is.

The grey eventually has to turn either black or white. I usually prefer white, but in this case I would’ve been just as happy with black. The longer the grey remains, the crazier I become.

Wednesday, January 25

Minutes before midnight, I received a phone call from my dear friend Celia Calimlim, whom I’ve bonded with since 7th grade. Her voice was enriched with fear and concern. “My aunt fainted at work. They just called my mom … They said it was an emergency… they’re doing CPR on her right now.”

I didn’t know how to respond. So I turned to God and then asked Cel, “Do you wanna say a

little prayer?” Cel and I prayed aloud over the phone.

“Please bless Celia’s auntie at this moment. Be by her side through – I silently fumbled for words, “whatever it is she’s going through.” We wrapped it up quickly.

A rush of relief swept over me when Celia said, “Amen.” I can’t stand lingering in a grey mist.