Movie Review: Emperor’s New Groove

Ever in the mood to watch an oldie but a goodie? A movie that is ridiculous and was ahead of its time when it came out? Then I recommend a film on Disney+ called “Emperor’s New Groove.” This movie was not only ahead of its time, but its third wall breaks and self-awareness is a force to be reckoned with.

To sum up the movie, our protagonist Kuzco(voiced by David Spade) is a spoiled prince with a massive kingdom to his name, but he is not old enough to inherit it. The steward of the Kingdom, Yzma (voiced by Eartha Kitt), wants to stay in charge of the kingdom. She doesn’t want Kuzco to take the kingdom from her, so she crafted a plan to get rid of him with her assistant Kronk (voiced by Patrick Warburton). Kuzco gets help from an unexpected ally Pacha (voiced by John Goodman) and together they work to reclaim Kuzco’s throne through a rather hilarious series of events.

The movie is a well-crafted work on fiction mix with a lot of comedy. The film has great character growth and shows the development well. Although the movie is a comedy, the emotional moments within the film are well written and executed.

If you are looking for a feel-good comedy with plenty of quotable and relatable lines. Then the “Emperor’s New Groove” is the film for you.