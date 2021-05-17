The College of DuPage Emergency Funding Program (EFP)

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Summary: Congressman Bill Foster announces a fund to help students during the pandemic.

On January 20th President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris announced the American Rescue Plan to change the course of the pandemic, build a bridge towards economic recovery, and invest in racial justice. Part of the American Rescue Plan includes funding for local institutions.

On May 11th, Congressman Bill Foster, who represents the 11th District of IL, announced $117 million in emergency funding for local colleges, universities and students. The funding will help local institutions like COD to help continue serving their students safely. In addition, at least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardship. American Rescue Plan provides up to $36 billion to COD students.

The COD Emergency Funding Program (EFP) is similar to The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

According to the COD website, “The main criteria for the grant is completion of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), have the verification process of the FAFSA completed, if applicable, and have zero General Title IV eligibility flags. Additionally, students must have been enrolled in the Spring 2020 term meeting Satisfactory Academic Progress (SAP) requirements, and have incurred expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19. Students who were registered in online degree or certificate programs for which courses are offered fully online, are not considered eligible.”

If a student is eligible to file a 2019-2020 FAFSA but has not yet filed, they can file a FAFSA using the steps to apply information.

The grant is forgivable and cannot be used to pay for your class tuition and fees. However, it can be used towards essential academic necessities, essential vehicle repair, and child care expenses. Any other expenses not mentioned here can be doubled check with the Office of Student Financial Assistance.

In addition, supporting documentation (invoice, notices of turn-off, outstanding bills etc.) must be emailed to the Office of Financial Assistance. Sending documentation helps them have a better understanding of your situation and the appropriate funds given but sending the documentation isn’t required. However, COD retains the right to determine expenses deemed appropriate or not for coverage and the amount that each individual may receive. Submitting an application does not guarantee approval.

Application for EEP: https://cod.edu/costs/financial_aid/emergency-funding.aspx

Office of Student Financial Assistance Contact:

[email protected] | Student Services Center (630) 942-2251 Fax: (630)